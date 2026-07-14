Scream 7 Box Office: $60M Global Debut, Second-Best Start for Iconic Horror Franchise (2026)

The horror franchise Scream is set to make a splash at the box office with its seventh installment, 'Scream 7'. With an estimated global debut of $60 million, it's poised to become the second-best start for the 30-year-old series. This thrilling addition to the franchise is expected to attract a diverse audience, including multicultural viewers and both male and female fans aged 17-34. The film's unique appeal lies in its return to the franchise's roots, with Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott back in Pine Grove, Indiana, where the story began. This marks a significant moment for fans, as it's the first time in a long time that the franchise has returned to its original setting. The production cost of $45 million was a joint effort between Paramount and Spyglass, and the film is set to be released in 3,500 theaters across the U.S. and Canada, as well as in 52 offshore markets. However, the success of the film in Mexico is uncertain due to the recent gang riots and the killing of a cartel leader, which may curb moviegoing this weekend. The film's international debut is expected to be strong in major markets like Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom, with a special fan event kicking off previews in the U.S. and Canada. Despite the challenges, 'Scream 7' is poised to make a significant impact at the box office, with its unique blend of horror and suspense.

Scream 7 Box Office: $60M Global Debut, Second-Best Start for Iconic Horror Franchise (2026)

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