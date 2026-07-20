Scratch By 50: 4 Easy Short-Game Drills to Master Putting (2026)

Gamifying the Short Game: A New Approach to Golf Practice

Golfers, I present to you a revolutionary way to transform your short game practice into an engaging and effective routine. Say goodbye to aimless driver swings and hello to a fun, competitive twist that will have you hitting those greens with precision. In my quest for scratch golf, I discovered a game-changing strategy through a simple yet brilliant idea: gamifying my short game practice.

The traditional golfer's ritual of aimlessly hitting drivers at the range is a well-known, albeit mediocre, approach. But what if we shift our focus to the often-overlooked short game? That's exactly what I did, and the results were eye-opening. I spent an entire day practicing putting, a task I typically dread, because I was introduced to two fantastic games that completely changed my perspective.

First, let's talk about 'Sevens'. This game is a simple yet addictive challenge. You pick a random hole on the practice green, drop a ball for a long lag putt, and score each hole as a par-2. The first player to reach 7 over par loses. It's a thrilling way to practice, and I can't believe I didn't think of it before! The competitive spirit it ignites is incredible, and it's a great motivator to improve.

Then there's '21', a chipping game that takes precision and strategy. Each player has two balls, and you try to land them closest to the hole. The scoring system is clever: closest ball to the hole scores two points, second closest scores one, and holing it out scores three. The first player to reach 21 wins. I barely won against a high school kid who introduced me to these games, but it was a thrilling experience.

These games are not just fun; they've revolutionized my short-game practice. I've started spending more time on putting and chipping, and it's making a noticeable difference. But I understand that solo practice sessions during the workweek might not be everyone's cup of tea. So, I've dug up some additional solo games that are equally enjoyable.

One of these games is 'Four Balls'. It's a speed-focused challenge where you put a tee two feet behind the hole on a flat hole. You roll putts, aiming to land between the hole and the tee. Scoring is simple: three points for holing out, two points for landing between the hole and the tee, one point subtracted for rolling past the tee, and two points subtracted for rolling short of the hole. My goal is to reach 10 points with the fewest putts, which helps me improve my speed and accuracy.

Another game, 'Five for Five', combines chipping and putting skills. You drop five balls just off the green and chip them as close as possible to the target, then putt each ball out. The goal is to get up and down as many times as possible in five attempts. It's a challenging game that forces you to focus on the fundamentals of each stroke and putt. I haven't achieved a perfect five for five yet, but it's a great way to improve my chipping and putting skills.

What's remarkable about these games is how they make practice more intentional. By keeping score, every shot becomes crucial, encouraging a slower, more deliberate approach. This intentional practice is what I believe will lead to significant improvements in the real game of golf. So, my fellow golfers, embrace the gamification of your short game practice. It's an innovative way to stay motivated, improve your skills, and have a blast while doing it.

In my opinion, this approach is a game-changer. It challenges the traditional, often boring, practice routines and brings a competitive edge to your golf game. So, give it a try, and watch your short game flourish!