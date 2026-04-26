Scotty Pippen Jr. Returns to Court: Memphis Grizzlies Guard Makes Season Debut (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling NBA story! The Pippen Legacy Continues: Scotty Jr.'s Comeback Journey.

In a highly anticipated move, Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of NBA legend Scotty Pippen, made his season debut for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. This marks a significant comeback after undergoing surgery on his left big toe last October.

With his famous father, a six-time NBA champion, watching proudly from the sidelines, Scotty Jr. stepped onto the court as the starting guard for the Grizzlies, facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

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But here's where it gets controversial... Scotty Jr. had a surgical procedure known as a sesamoidectomy to address persistent toe discomfort. This procedure is not without its risks and can impact a player's performance and career trajectory.

Scotty Jr.'s NBA journey began with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-23 season. He then joined the Grizzlies, where he played 100 games over the past two seasons, averaging 10 points and 4.2 assists. Last season, he impressed with 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 79 games for Memphis.

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And this is the part most people miss... Scotty Jr.'s father, the legendary Scotty Pippen, also played for the Trail Blazers from 1999-2003, winning six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

So, as Scotty Jr. takes the court, we can't help but wonder: Will he follow in his father's legendary footsteps? Or will he carve out his own unique path in the NBA?

What do you think? Is Scotty Jr. destined for greatness, or will he face unique challenges due to his famous surname? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Scotty Pippen Jr. Returns to Court: Memphis Grizzlies Guard Makes Season Debut (2026)

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