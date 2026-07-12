Scottish Premiership: Title Race Heats Up! Hearts vs Celtic - Potential Decider (2026)

The Scottish Premiership's title race is heating up, with Hearts and Celtic poised for a dramatic final-day showdown. With just a point separating them and three separating them from Rangers, the race for the top spot is anyone's game. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion as these three teams battle it out in the final stretch.

Hearts, led by Derek McInnes, will host Rangers on Monday, May 4th, in a crucial encounter. The Ibrox side, meanwhile, faces Falkirk in their final game, a team that has a unique fixture imbalance due to their expected position in the bottom half of the table. This imbalance adds an intriguing layer of complexity to the race, as Rangers' opponents have one more home game than the rest.

The bottom-six teams are also in a critical phase, with five teams potentially facing relegation. The final fixtures for this group will be played on Sunday, May 17th, with Dundee hosting Aberdeen, Kilmarnock visiting Livingston, and St Mirren entertaining Dundee United. This weekend's results will significantly impact the relegation battle, as teams strive to avoid the drop.

The Premiership then takes a two-week break for international fixtures and Scottish Cup semi-finals, resuming on April 25th. Celtic will face Falkirk in a top-half clash, while Aberdeen hosts Kilmarnock and Livingston visits St Mirren. The following day, Rangers host Motherwell, and United plays the final Dundee derby. The remaining fixtures will be played over the weekends of May 2nd and 3rd, May 9th and 10th, and the midweek of May 12th and 13th, with the top six finishing on May 16th and the bottom half on May 17th.

This intense schedule and the unique circumstances surrounding Falkirk's fixtures make for a captivating finale. The race for the title is far from over, and the final-day showdown between Hearts and Celtic could be the deciding factor. With so much at stake, the Premiership is set for a thrilling conclusion, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the outcome.