Scottish Premiership Preview: Tawanda Maswanhise's Form & Hibs vs Rangers (2026)

The battle for the Scottish Premiership title reaches an exciting point this weekend! As league leaders Heart of Midlothian gear up to face Dundee United on Saturday evening, Hibernian will be hosting second-place Rangers, while Celtic takes on Falkirk in a Sunday afternoon clash.

Currently, the Tynecastle side holds a four-point lead over their rivals, with Celtic trailing two points further behind in third place. Meanwhile, Motherwell will attempt to maintain their positive momentum when they visit Livingston, and Kilmarnock is eager to break their lengthy 17-match winless streak as they welcome a struggling, managerless Aberdeen team to Rugby Park. St Mirren, facing their own difficulties, will go up against Dundee, adding to a weekend full of crucial matchups.

Highlight Match: Hibernian vs. Rangers

This Sunday, Rangers will journey to the capital with a slightly uneasy vibe after suffering their first defeat in over a month during their Europa League match against Porto on Thursday. Although their European dream was already dashed before the 3-1 loss in Portugal, the real question is whether this setback will impact their formidable domestic performance, which has been stellar since their December loss at Tynecastle.

Rangers have been on a remarkable run, winning all six of their Premiership matches since that defeat, scoring 13 goals while conceding only two. This impressive record has allowed them to not only surpass Celtic but also narrow the gap to Hearts at the top of the table. If they secure another victory, it would mark the longest winning streak for any team in the league this season.

Against Hibernian, Rangers hold a strong historical advantage, having won all three encounters this season without allowing a single goal. In fact, Hibs have only managed to clinch one victory from their last 28 Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers. To improve their chances, Hibs will need to step up, especially with the absence of key player Kieron Bowie, who is currently in Milan undergoing medical exams ahead of a potential transfer to Hellas Verona in Serie A.

In contrast to Rangers' upward trajectory, Hibernian's recent domestic showings have been disappointing, highlighted by a draw against Motherwell, a shocking Scottish Cup defeat to Dunfermline, and a heavy 4-1 loss at Falkirk in their last outing.

Player to Watch: Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell)

One player generating considerable buzz is Tawanda Maswanhise of Motherwell. After returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, the Zimbabwean forward has shown exceptional form, scoring in each of his last four matches, bringing his total to 16 goals across all competitions this season. His versatility allows him to play effectively in various attacking positions. It’s clear how driven he is; he exhibited visible frustration when substituted during last weekend's 4-0 triumph over Kilmarnock as his manager, Jens Berthel Askou, aimed to safeguard his star player.

As Motherwell heads to face bottom-placed Livingston on Saturday, they are looking for their fifth win in six games, placing Maswanhise under the spotlight not just for his goal-scoring abilities, but for the potential impact he can have on Livingston’s shaky defense. With Celtic’s interim manager Martin O'Neill watching closely, speculation about Maswanhise's future looms large as the transfer window approaches its closing date. Notably, Motherwell is only five points ahead of Celtic in the Premiership standings, and Askou has firmly stated that they do not intend to part with any key players this month. Given Maswanhise’s status as perhaps the club’s most valuable asset, their resolve may soon be tested, especially if he continues his scoring streak in Almondvale.

Manager Under Pressure: Stephen Robinson (St Mirren)

Stephen Robinson’s season with St Mirren has been quite the rollercoaster. A triumphant victory at Hampden in December, winning the Premier Sports Cup, seems almost overshadowed by the team's struggles in the league. As they prepare to host Dundee on Saturday, there's a palpable risk of being dragged into the relegation scrap. Since that cup triumph over Celtic, they have managed just one win—a narrow 1-0 victory against Livingston on December 20, putting them in a precarious situation just five points above Kilmarnock, who sit in the relegation play-off position.

Robinson has openly expressed his frustration, particularly after a loss to 10-man Hearts earlier this month, where he lamented that his players were making him "look stupid" after a string of four consecutive defeats. However, the tides may be turning; St Mirren recently advanced to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup following a penalty shootout win against Livingston and managed to draw against the same team in league play. With their squad having had time to recuperate following a postponed match due to a waterlogged pitch, Robinson will hope that new signings Jake Young, Allan Campbell, and Kion Etete can help propel St Mirren away from the relegation fight.