Scottish Politics: A New Landscape After the SNP's Victory (2026)

Scottish Politics: A New Landscape Emerges

The recent Scottish elections have sent shockwaves through the political arena, leaving many questioning the future of Holyrood. While the SNP emerged victorious, the real story lies in the upheaval that has taken place beneath the surface.

The Rise of Reform UK and a Divided Opposition

One of the most intriguing aspects is the rise of Reform UK, a party that has managed to secure a second-place tie with Scottish Labour. This development is particularly fascinating as it highlights the fragmentation of the pro-union vote, a strategy that has seemingly backfired on the Conservatives. Craig Hoy, the Scottish Conservatives chair, acknowledged that Reform UK's presence split the anti-independence vote, allowing the SNP to secure many constituency seats. Personally, I find this a fascinating dynamic, as it shows how a divided opposition can inadvertently strengthen the position of the incumbent.

A Diverse and Unpredictable Holyrood

The new Holyrood chamber presents an intriguing mix of personalities and ideologies. Reform UK, led by a billionaire financier with no parliamentary experience, will take key roles in committees alongside MSPs with controversial views. On the other hand, the Scottish Greens have made significant gains, with a diverse group of representatives, including the parliament's first trans woman member and advocates for prison abolition. This diversity reflects the changing face of Scottish politics and the growing influence of progressive voices.

The SNP's Victory: A Muted Celebration

Despite winning, the SNP's victory is somewhat muted. Their support has plunged, resulting in the lowest constituency vote share since 2007. This decline can be attributed to a range of factors, including public service failures and the war in Gaza. What makes this particularly fascinating is the SNP's ability to weather these storms and maintain their position, even with a divided opposition. It speaks to the resilience of their support base and the challenges faced by the pro-union parties.

A Call for Action: Re-engaging the Scottish Public

One of the most striking aspects of these elections is the low turnout, a mere 53.1%, down 10 points from 2021. This apathy and frustration among the Scottish public should serve as a wake-up call for all parties. The lack of big ideas and solutions to Scotland's pressing issues, such as the budget black hole and depopulation crisis, has left voters disengaged. In my opinion, this is a critical moment for Scottish politics, where a renewed focus on addressing these challenges and re-engaging the public is desperately needed.

As we reflect on these elections, it's clear that Scottish politics has entered a new era. The rise of Reform UK, the diversity of the new MSPs, and the muted victory of the SNP all point to a landscape that is more complex and unpredictable than ever. The real work now begins, as these parties must navigate this new terrain and find ways to reconnect with a disengaged public.