Scottish Election Promises: GP Access and Walk-In Clinics (2026)

The GP Access Dilemma: Walk-In Clinics vs. Traditional Care – A Scottish Election Flashpoint

Scotland’s healthcare system is at a crossroads, and the latest battleground? GP access. A new walk-in clinic treating 183 patients in just five weeks has reignited a debate that’s as much about politics as it is about policy. Personally, I think this story is a microcosm of a much larger struggle: how to balance innovation with tradition in a system that’s already stretched thin.

The SNP’s Bold Vision: Walk-In Clinics as the Future?

The SNP’s pledge to expand walk-in clinics to 30 sites if re-elected is, in my opinion, a high-stakes gamble. On the surface, it’s a populist move—who wouldn’t want timely, convenient care close to home? But what many people don’t realize is that this approach has its critics, and they’re not just political opponents. The Royal College of General Practitioners Scotland and BMA Scotland argue that the money would be better spent on bolstering core general practice. From my perspective, this tension highlights a deeper question: Are walk-in clinics a band-aid solution or a genuine step forward?

What makes this particularly fascinating is the psychological appeal of walk-in clinics. They feel modern, efficient, and patient-centric—a stark contrast to the often frustrating experience of trying to book a GP appointment. But if you take a step back and think about it, the success of these clinics might inadvertently undermine the traditional GP-patient relationship, which has long been the backbone of primary care.

The Opposition’s Counteroffers: A Return to the Family Doctor?

The other parties aren’t sitting idly by. Scottish Labour’s promise to “bring back the family doctor” and guarantee a GP appointment within 48 hours feels like a nostalgic callback to a simpler time. In my opinion, this is a smart political move—it taps into a widespread frustration with the current system while offering a clear, tangible solution. But is it realistic? The Scottish Conservatives echo this sentiment, also pledging 48-hour access, though their criticism of walk-in clinics suggests they’re betting on a more traditional approach.

What this really suggests is that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. The Scottish Lib Dems’ focus on digitizing appointment booking via the NHS App feels like a nod to the tech-savvy generation, while Reform UK Scotland’s emphasis on GP pay and frontline services addresses the workforce crisis head-on. Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens’ pledge of one GP per 1,000 patients is ambitious—perhaps too ambitious, given the current shortage of GPs.

The Hidden Implications: What’s Really at Stake?

One thing that immediately stands out is how these promises reflect broader societal trends. The push for walk-in clinics mirrors the on-demand culture we’ve grown accustomed to in other areas of life—think Uber, Deliveroo, and same-day delivery. But healthcare isn’t a commodity, and what works for ordering a pizza might not work for managing chronic conditions.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the lack of discussion around patient behavior. Walk-in clinics might reduce wait times, but they could also encourage overuse of services for minor ailments. Conversely, the 48-hour appointment guarantee might lead to a surge in demand that the system can’t handle. This raises a deeper question: Are we solving the right problem, or are we just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic?

The Future of GP Care: A Balancing Act

If the election promises are anything to go by, the future of GP care in Scotland will be a delicate balancing act. Personally, I think the ideal solution lies somewhere in the middle—a hybrid model that combines the accessibility of walk-in clinics with the continuity of traditional GP care. But achieving this will require more than just political will; it’ll demand a fundamental rethink of how we fund, staff, and deliver primary care.

What many people don’t realize is that this debate isn’t unique to Scotland. Globally, healthcare systems are grappling with similar challenges: aging populations, workforce shortages, and rising costs. Scotland’s experiment with walk-in clinics and its election promises could serve as a case study for other nations.

Final Thoughts: A System in Search of a Solution

As the election looms, one thing is clear: GP access is a hot-button issue, and every party has a plan. But in my opinion, the real test will come after the votes are counted. Will these promises translate into meaningful change, or will they fade into the background like so many campaign pledges before them?

From my perspective, the key to success lies in listening to both patients and healthcare professionals. Walk-in clinics might be a step in the right direction, but they’re not a silver bullet. Similarly, guaranteeing appointments within 48 hours won’t fix the underlying issues if there aren’t enough GPs to meet the demand.

If you take a step back and think about it, this election isn’t just about who gets to govern Scotland—it’s about the kind of healthcare system we want to build. And that, in my opinion, is a conversation worth having.