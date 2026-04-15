Scottish Cup Quarter Final Draw: Rangers vs Celtic, St Mirren vs Thistle & More! (2026)

Get ready for a Scottish Cup showdown that promises fireworks! Rangers and Celtic are set to clash not once, but twice in the span of just two weeks, thanks to a blockbuster quarter-final draw that has fans on the edge of their seats. But here's where it gets even more intriguing: this isn't just about bragging rights—it's a rematch with a twist. Earlier this year, Danny Rohl's Rangers secured a stunning 3-1 away victory against Celtic in the Premiership, and now they'll host their rivals at Ibrox on the weekend of March 7. But will history repeat itself, or will Celtic flip the script?

And this is the part most people miss: this quarter-final clash comes just a week after the two sides face off in Govan in the league, setting the stage for one of the most thrilling title races in recent memory. Is this double-header a blessing or a curse for either team?

Meanwhile, the road to the quarter-finals hasn't been without drama. Martin O'Neill's Celtic fought back from a goal down to edge past Dundee 2-1 after extra time, while Rangers avenged their shock cup loss to Queen's Park last year with a jaw-dropping 8-0 thrashing. But does this mean Rangers are the team to beat, or is Celtic's resilience a sign of things to come?

Elsewhere in the draw, cup holders Aberdeen face a tricky away trip to Dunfermline—but first, they must navigate past a high-flying Motherwell side in the fifth round, after their initial clash was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Dundee United and The Spartans also saw their tie fall victim to the weather, with the winner set to travel to Falkirk, who needed extra time to see off League One's Stenhousemuir.

Partick Thistle, meanwhile, will make the short journey to Paisley to face Premier Sports Cup winners St Mirren. Which of these teams has the momentum to go all the way?

Here’s the full quarter-final draw:

- St Mirren v Partick Thistle

- Falkirk v Dundee United/The Spartans

- Rangers v Celtic

- Dunfermline v Aberdeen/Motherwell

But here's the burning question: With Rangers and Celtic locking horns twice in quick succession, could this be the defining moment of their season—or will it leave one side reeling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!