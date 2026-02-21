Scottie Scheffler & Teenager Blades Brown Tie for Lead at The American Express | PGA TOUR Highlights (2026)

In a thrilling turn of events, the American Express golf tournament witnessed a dramatic showdown between a seasoned pro and a rising star. The stage was set for a potential record-breaking moment, but fate had other plans.

18-year-old Blades Brown, fresh out of high school and with Korn Ferry Tour status, nearly etched his name in history. He came tantalizingly close to becoming the youngest player to break 60 in PGA TOUR history. On the final hole of his remarkable round, a 6-foot birdie putt stood between him and glory, but the ball cruelly grazed the edge, denying him the iconic 59. Yet, his stellar performance earned him a share of the lead with none other than Scottie Scheffler, the top-ranked golfer.

Brown's journey to this moment was nothing short of chaotic. He had just returned from a tournament in The Bahamas, arriving in La Quinta the night before the tournament on a private flight, courtesy of a sponsor exemption and a well-earned flight voucher. His youth and recent graduation add an inspiring layer to this story.

Meanwhile, Scheffler, the current world-beater, showcased his consistency with a bogey-free 64, despite not quite reaching the heights of his opening round. The gallery, the largest of the day, witnessed his prowess on the Nicklaus course, setting the stage for an exciting weekend.

As the tournament reached its midway point, the leaderboard presented an intriguing scenario. Brown and Scheffler, separated by generations, stood atop at 17-under 127. But they weren't alone; Si Woo Kim, a former champion, lurked just one shot back after a 65 on the Stadium Course. The stage is set for a captivating weekend of golf, where the young Brown aims to solidify his name alongside the greats.

And here's where it gets intriguing: Could Brown's near-miss be a blessing in disguise, taking the pressure off and allowing him to play freely? Or will the weight of expectations now be heavier? The golf world is buzzing with anticipation. What do you think? Is this the start of a new era with Brown at the forefront, or will Scheffler's experience prevail? Share your predictions in the comments!