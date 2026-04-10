Scottie Scheffler's Historic Streak Ends at Genesis Invitational | Golf Highlights (2026)

The end of an era: Scottie Scheffler's remarkable streak comes to a close at the Genesis Invitational.

After an astonishing 18 consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, a record-breaking feat, Scheffler's run has finally concluded. This streak included an incredible seven wins and no finish lower than T-8, a testament to his exceptional talent and consistency. But all good things must come to an end, and this time it was at the iconic Riviera Country Club.

Scheffler's journey at Riviera started on a rocky path, with a career-worst opening 10 holes in harsh weather conditions. However, he fought back, showcasing his resilience and determination. Despite a strong finish, his slow start on Sunday sealed his fate, ending the streak at 18. But here's the twist: this wasn't the first time he faced adversity at this course. Riviera, a place he describes as having a 'weird relationship' with, has historically been a challenge for Scheffler's approach game.

The pressure of maintaining such a streak is immense, yet Scheffler remains philosophical. He reflects on his mindset, stating, 'I try not to focus too much on the results.' Instead, he focuses on his performance and feelings, a strategy that has clearly served him well. And this is where it gets intriguing: even after a disappointing start, Scheffler remained positive, acknowledging his solid play and determination to never quit.

Before Scheffler, the record for the longest top-10 streak belonged to Vijay Singh, with 12, followed closely by Tiger Woods with 11. Scheffler's achievement is truly remarkable in the modern era of golf.

Looking ahead, Scheffler is set to return to the course in two weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, a tournament he has won twice. Will he start a new streak? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain: Scheffler's talent and mental fortitude will keep him in the spotlight for years to come.