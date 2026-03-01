Scottie Barnes' Monster Game: 19 Pts, 9 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Blks | Raptors vs Magic Highlights (2026)

In an intense showdown on Friday, Scottie Barnes of the Raptors made headlines by blocking four shots in a match that ultimately led to a 130-120 defeat against the Magic. Over the course of 35 minutes on the court, Barnes demonstrated his versatility, scoring 19 points with a shooting line of 7-for-14 from the field, although he struggled from beyond the arc, missing all three of his three-point attempts. He did, however, convert five of his seven free throw opportunities, while also contributing significantly with nine rebounds and six assists.

Despite the loss, Barnes showcased his skill as the second-highest scorer for the Raptors, following Brandon Ingram, who had a spectacular night with 35 points. What stood out was Barnes's defensive prowess; this game marked the fifth time this season that he has recorded at least four blocks in a single game. His recent performances have been particularly impressive, as he has tallied three blocks in three of his last four games, including a remarkable six blocks in a victory over the Trail Blazers just the previous Friday.

Currently, Barnes is averaging a noteworthy 2.8 combined steals and blocks per game. His overall statistics this season reflect a strong contribution to his team, with averages of 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over approximately 34.5 minutes of play each game. This combination of offensive and defensive skills makes him a player to watch as the season progresses.