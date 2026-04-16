Scottie Barnes' INSANE Full-Court Pass to Ja’Kobe Walter | Raptors vs Magic Highlights (2026)

Raptors' Star Scottie Barnes Impresses with Buzzer-Beater Pass to Ja'Kobe Walter

The Toronto Raptors' losing streak continued with a 130-120 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Friday, dropping them to 29-21 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. However, earlier in the game, Raptors star Scottie Barnes showcased his talent with a breathtaking play. With the clock ticking down to halftime, Barnes rebounded a Magic missed shot, spotted Ja'Kobe Walter breaking down court, and delivered a pinpoint pass from the half-court line. Walter executed a layup as the buzzer sounded, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

This thrilling play highlighted Barnes' exceptional court vision and passing skills, which have become a cornerstone of the Raptors' success this season. Despite the loss, the Raptors remain a top contender in the East, vying for home-court advantage in the playoffs. A top-four seed would mark the first time the Raptors have reached the postseason in four years, and Barnes' outstanding performance has been a significant factor in their playoff aspirations.

Selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes is on pace to secure his second All-Star selection. His impressive statistics include 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocked shots per game, with an impressive 49.9% field goal percentage. Barnes' exceptional play has not gone unnoticed, and he is a strong candidate for All-Star recognition, having already made his debut in the 2023-24 season.

As the Raptors continue their playoff push, Barnes' leadership and on-court magic will be pivotal in their quest for a deep postseason run.