Scottie Barnes' INSANE Full-Court Pass to Ja’Kobe Walter | Raptors vs Magic Highlights (2026)

Raptors' Star Scottie Barnes Impresses with Buzzer-Beater Pass to Ja'Kobe Walter

The Toronto Raptors' losing streak continued with a 130-120 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Friday, dropping them to 29-21 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. However, earlier in the game, Raptors star Scottie Barnes showcased his talent with a breathtaking play. With the clock ticking down to halftime, Barnes rebounded a Magic missed shot, spotted Ja'Kobe Walter breaking down court, and delivered a pinpoint pass from the half-court line. Walter executed a layup as the buzzer sounded, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

See Also
Hornets' Historic Night: Beating Last Season's Win Total!Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Is the Greek Freak Leaving the Bucks? Latest NBA NewsRaptors Trade Deadline Insights: Why Personality MattersNBA Star Paul George Suspended: 76ers' 2001 Legacy Fades

This thrilling play highlighted Barnes' exceptional court vision and passing skills, which have become a cornerstone of the Raptors' success this season. Despite the loss, the Raptors remain a top contender in the East, vying for home-court advantage in the playoffs. A top-four seed would mark the first time the Raptors have reached the postseason in four years, and Barnes' outstanding performance has been a significant factor in their playoff aspirations.

See Also
Lakers vs Wizards: Luka Doncic's Injury Scare & LeBron's Emotional Return to Cleveland

Selected fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes is on pace to secure his second All-Star selection. His impressive statistics include 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocked shots per game, with an impressive 49.9% field goal percentage. Barnes' exceptional play has not gone unnoticed, and he is a strong candidate for All-Star recognition, having already made his debut in the 2023-24 season.

As the Raptors continue their playoff push, Barnes' leadership and on-court magic will be pivotal in their quest for a deep postseason run.

Scottie Barnes' INSANE Full-Court Pass to Ja’Kobe Walter | Raptors vs Magic Highlights (2026)

References

Top Articles
Cleveland Clinic's New Level 1 Trauma Center: Impact and Details
Shelli Sonstein's Emotional Farewell from WAXQ: A Radio Legend's Journey
Why Climate Experts Want to Stop Talking About ‘Climate Change’
Latest Posts
Top 5 Premium Small Cars: Luxury Hatchbacks and Sedans
The 10 Hottest Januarys in Oregon's History
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 6110

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.