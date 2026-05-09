Scott Drinkwater's Mindset Shift: From Dropped to Star (2026)

The NRL world is abuzz with the story of Scott Drinkwater, the Cowboys fullback who found himself in a precarious situation after a slow start to the 2026 season. With back-to-back losses to the Newcastle Knights and Wests Tigers, Drinkwater was facing the prospect of being dropped from the side, a fate that could have been a career-altering moment. But, as he himself admits, this scare served as a much-needed wake-up call, triggering a mindset shift that has since propelled him to stardom.

The Mindset Shift

What makes Drinkwater's turnaround so fascinating is the role that mindset played. As he explains, "I think I was going into the games with the wrong headspace. Just the shapes and getting on those instead of getting the ball in my hands." This realization, coupled with the fear of being dropped, sparked a fire within him. "I went into the Thursday main session thinking I was going to get dropped after reading everything. Everyone was sending me stuff (saying) you’re not playing. I was like I’m getting dropped here when I walked in on Thursday." This personal epiphany was the catalyst for change.

The Conversation with the Coach

The conversation with coach Todd Payten was pivotal. Drinkwater describes it as a "wake-up call." He had three or two and a half days to reflect, stewing on the situation. "I didn’t speak to anyone in the sheds before the game (and put) the headphones on." This period of introspection, combined with the support of his coach, helped him regain focus and determination. "When you get into that mindset it’s good. You can’t get that mindset every week but that week I was in a good mindset and I would never give up my jersey. I’ll never give someone the jersey unless I actually can’t play."

The Turnaround

The results of this mindset shift were immediate. Drinkwater's past three performances against the Titans, Storm, and Dragons have been stellar. "The simplicity of the thought process going to the game now is different (and) still working on a few things." This turnaround is a testament to the power of mental fortitude and the ability to adapt and improve.

The Future of Drinkwater

Drinkwater's future at the Cowboys has been a topic of discussion for several months, with reports suggesting he may have been on the outer. However, he remains contracted until the end of 2027, and his recent performances have likely secured his place in the team. "I’m in Townsville next year as well so it’s kind of up to me. If they wanted to get rid of me, I could say no anyway and still stay there, so I wasn’t too bothered."

The Business of Rugby League

Beyond his current deal, Drinkwater expresses a desire to remain at the Cowboys for longer. "Got my 150th game coming up for the club in two weeks so that’d be good but also I know it’s a business." This highlights the business side of rugby league, where player contracts and team dynamics are constantly evolving. Drinkwater's situation is a reminder that, despite the passion and emotion involved, the sport is ultimately a business, and players must navigate the challenges that come with that.

In conclusion, Scott Drinkwater's story is a powerful reminder of the impact that mindset can have on performance. It serves as an inspiration to athletes and sports enthusiasts alike, demonstrating that even in the face of adversity, a shift in perspective can lead to remarkable turnarounds. As Drinkwater continues to shine, his journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of a simple mindset shift.