Scots Space Rocket Company Orbex Enters Administration: What's Next for UK Space Ambitions? (2026)

The Scottish Space Industry's Setback: Orbex Company Enters Administration

The Scottish space industry has suffered a significant setback with the news that Orbex, a company developing low-carbon space rockets, has entered administration. This decision comes after a series of unsuccessful fundraising efforts and the collapse of merger and takeover talks, leaving the company's future uncertain.

Orbex, based in Forres, Moray, had been making strides in the UK's space ambitions, employing 163 people and developing small and medium-sized rockets. Initial launch operations were set to take place from SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland, marking a significant milestone in the country's space launch capabilities.

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The company received a £20 million funding boost from the UK Government last year to develop Prime, a 19-meter rocket designed to transport small satellites into orbit. However, despite this support, the company faced challenges in securing additional funding, highlighting the capital-intensive nature of space technology development.

FRP Advisory has been appointed as the joint administrator, with Chad Griffin, Geoff Rowley, and Graham Smith leading the process. The administrators will explore options for the business, including a potential sale of assets or technology, with over 20 interested parties already in discussions.

Orbex's CEO, Phil Chambers, expressed deep disappointment, emphasizing the impact on skilled jobs and the UK's space ambitions. He noted that the company had successfully developed a sustainable space launch capability and was on the cusp of test flights. However, the funding gap and the challenges of scaling up in the space industry have proven to be significant obstacles.

The UK Government's involvement as a shareholder in Series D fundraising further underscores the potential for institutional support in the space sector. As the administration process unfolds, the industry and stakeholders will be closely watching the fate of Orbex and its potential impact on the UK's space launch capabilities.