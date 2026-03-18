Scotland vs Italy 6 Nations 2026: Tom Jordan at Full-Back (2026)

Get ready for an exciting Six Nations match as Scotland takes on Italy in Rome! But here's where it gets controversial... Tom Jordan is stepping up to the challenge at full-back, while Blair Kinghorn misses out on a spot in the 23-player squad. And it's not just about the players; the financial and organisational turmoil surrounding the Principality is adding fuel to the fire. Are the players angry enough to channel their inner Hulk? Find out as we dive into the latest news and team selections, and explore the tough trips ahead for Scotland as they aim to maintain their momentum. But first, let's talk about the key players and their roles in this crucial match. Join us as we analyze the team selections, the controversial decisions, and the potential impact on the match. Don't miss out on the action and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!

Scotland vs Italy 6 Nations 2026: Tom Jordan at Full-Back (2026)

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