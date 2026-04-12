Scotland's Starting Lineup for the 2026 Guinness Six Nations: Unveiling the Squad (2026)

Scotland’s Squad Announced for the Exciting Guinness Men’s Six Nations Opener

On February 5, 2026, excitement builds as head coach Gregor Townsend unveils the Scottish rugby team set to compete against Italy in Rome this Saturday. The match is part of the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations championship, with kickoff scheduled for 2:10 PM UK time and available for live viewing on BBC One.

In a significant leadership role, Sione Tuipulotu will captain Scotland during this year’s tournament. He will be joined by Huw Jones in a central partnership that has proven effective, marking their 18th Test match together.

Jamie Dobie is set to make his first start in the Six Nations, taking up position on the left wing, while Kyle Steyn lines up on the right. Tom Jordan has been selected to play at full-back, bringing depth to the backline. The experienced duo of scrum-half Ben White and stand-off Finn Russell will continue their collaboration, with Russell also serving as one of the two vice-captains for this match at the Stadio Olimpico.

In the forward pack, Zander Fagerson will take his place at tighthead prop, flanked by Pierre Schoeman at loosehead. Ewan Ashman, who made history last year by becoming Scotland's leading male try-scoring forward, is set to play hooker.

Scott Cummings, returning from injury after missing last year’s championship, will partner with Grant Gilchrist in the second row. Rory Darge, another vice-captain under Tuipulotu, starts as openside flanker, with Matt Fagerson positioned at blindside. Rounding out the back row, Jack Dempsey, wearing the number eight jersey, adds further strength to a trio that has consistently performed together for both club and country.

The bench includes hooker George Turner, who recently celebrated his 50th cap against Tonga in November. He will be supported by props Nathan McBeth and Elliot Millar Mills, with Max Williamson covering the second row and Gregor Brown providing versatility among the forward replacements.

Completing Scotland’s matchday 23 are the backs on the bench, which feature George Horne as scrum-half, Adam Hastings as stand-off, and Darcy Graham on the wing.

Here’s the complete lineup for Scotland as they prepare to face Italy in the 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, on Saturday, February 7, 2026, with kickoff at 2:10 PM UK time, broadcast live on BBC One (with caps in parentheses):

Tom Jordan – Bristol Bears (12)

Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (28)

Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (58)

Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (33) – Captain

Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (17)

Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (89) – Vice-Captain

Ben White – Toulon (31) Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (44) See Also Leeds vs Arsenal FC: Match Preview, Prediction, Team News, and More! Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (32) Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (76) Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (45) Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (84) Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (59) Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (34) – Vice-Captain Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (29)

Substitutes:



16. George Turner – Harlequins (50)



17. Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (5)



18. Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints (11)



19. Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (9)



20. Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (12)



21. George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (40)



22. Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (35)



23. Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (50)

As the anticipation grows for this pivotal clash, fans are eager to see how Scotland will perform with this carefully selected squad. Are you excited about the team's chances? What are your thoughts on the line-up? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments!