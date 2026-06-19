Scotland's Snow Battle: Ninth Day of Winter Chaos (2026)

Scotland's Snow Siege: Day 9 and Counting – Are We Prepared for the Next Wave?

As Scotland braces for yet another round of snow and ice, the nation finds itself in the grip of an unrelenting winter wonderland—now entering its ninth consecutive day. But here's where it gets controversial: while some areas are slowly returning to normalcy, others remain cut off, raising questions about our readiness for such extreme weather events. Could we have been better prepared, or is this simply nature's unpredictable course?

The Met Office has issued fresh yellow warnings for snow and ice across much of the country, with alerts in place from 12:00 on Friday until 15:00 on Saturday, and again between 02:00 and 15:00 on Sunday. These warnings cover regions including Central Tayside, Fife, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, South-west Scotland, Lothian, the Borders, Glasgow, and parts of the west. Sunday’s alert extends to Orkney and Strathclyde, signaling a widespread impact. For the latest updates, visit the Met Office website here.

Main roads in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands have been cleared, and ScotRail aims to operate a full service on Friday. However, over 300 schools remain closed, including 160 in Aberdeenshire, 78 in Aberdeen, and 63 in the Highlands, disrupting the lives of thousands of families. And this is the part most people miss: while major routes are accessible, side roads and rural areas are still buried under snow, leaving many residents isolated.

In Aberdeen, streets are still blanketed in snow, forcing drivers to spend extra time clearing their vehicles. ScotRail advises passengers to check their journeys via its app or website, as delays remain possible. Network Rail, meanwhile, celebrated a milestone on Thursday, clearing the final section of the northern railways after their snow plough reached Wick.

On the roads, the situation is equally challenging. The A836 Lairg to Tongue route is closed due to drifting snow, and snow gates are shut at Spittal of Glenshee, Cock Bridge, and Bridge of Dye. Police Scotland reiterates the importance of following travel advice, but for those in cut-off areas, the advice feels insufficient.

Take Sauchen, Aberdeenshire, for example. This village has been isolated since New Year's Day, with contractors only arriving on Thursday to begin clearing the snow. Local resident Sarah Johnson, 66, shared her plight with BBC Scotland News: 'Even people with four-wheel drives are struggling. We’re just stuck here—that’s it.' With supplies dwindling and essential appointments looming, like her husband’s hospital visit on Tuesday, the situation is more than an inconvenience—it’s a crisis. 'I haven’t been able to get a car out in seven days,' she added, her frustration palpable.

Jim Thow, from JKR Contractors, who was clearing snow in Sauchen, highlighted the urgency: 'A lot of folk have been stuck since last Friday. Their fridges are bare, and they need out. It’s good to get them moving again.' His words underscore the human impact of this prolonged weather event, but they also raise a question: Shouldn’t we have systems in place to prevent such isolation?

As Scotland faces another round of snow, we’re left wondering: Are we doing enough to protect our most vulnerable communities? Share your thoughts in the comments—have you been affected by the snow? What changes would you like to see in how we handle extreme weather? Let’s spark a conversation that could shape our future preparedness.