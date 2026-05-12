Scotland's Six Nations Lineup: McBeth's First Start and Key Changes for England Clash (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling rugby showdown as Scotland prepares to face England in the Six Nations Calcutta Cup clash!

Scotland's Starting Lineup: A New Era for the Scots?

Scotland's head coach, Gregor Townsend, has made some bold moves for the upcoming match. He's bringing in four fresh faces to the pack, including Glasgow prop Nathan McBeth, who's set to make his first start in the Guinness Six Nations.

But here's where it gets interesting: McBeth isn't the only new addition. Hooker Ewan Ashman, loosehead Pierre Schoeman, and second-rower Grant Gilchrist have all been dropped from the team that faced Italy last weekend. In their places, Townsend has called upon the experienced George Turner, McBeth, Gregor Brown, and Jamie Ritchie.

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And this is the part most people miss: the absence of these players means there are no Edinburgh players in the starting XV!

Townsend has kept the same back-line as the one that played in Rome, which means some high-profile names like Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, and Duhan van der Merwe won't be starting. Graham, however, makes the bench as part of a 5-3 split.

So, what does this all mean for Scotland's chances against England? Well, that's for you to decide. Here's the starting XV for Scotland:

See Also
Ireland's Injury Woes: A Look at the Starting XV for the France Clash

Scotland's Starting XV:
- 15 Tom Jordan
- 14 Kyle Steyn
- 13 Huw Jones
- 12 Sione Tuipulotu (Captain)
- 11 Jamie Dobie
- 10 Finn Russell (Vice-captain)
- 9 Ben White
- 1 Nathan McBeth
- 2 George Turner
- 3 Zander Fagerson
- 4 Gregor Brown
- 5 Scott Cummings
- 6 Jamie Ritchie
- 7 Rory Darge (Vice-captain)
- 8 Jack Dempsey

Replacements:
- 16 Dave Cherry
- 17 Pierre Schoeman
- 18 Elliot Millar Mills
- 19 Max Williamson
- 20 Matt Fagerson
- 21 George Horne
- 22 Adam Hastings
- 23 Darcy Graham

Scotland's 2026 Six Nations Fixtures:
- Italy vs Scotland (7 February) - Stadio Olimpico, Rome
- Scotland vs England (14 February) - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (4.40 pm)
- Scotland vs Wales (21 February) - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (4.40 pm)
- Scotland vs France (7 March) - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (2.10 pm)
- Ireland vs Scotland (14 March) - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (2.10 pm)

All times are in UK and Ireland.

So, rugby fans, what do you think of Scotland's lineup? Will these changes pay off against England? Let's discuss in the comments and share your predictions for this highly anticipated match!

Scotland's Six Nations Lineup: McBeth's First Start and Key Changes for England Clash (2026)

References

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