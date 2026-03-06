Scotland's Disappointing Performance: Player Ratings and Analysis (2026)

A devastating defeat for Scotland in the Six Nations has sparked a critical analysis of the team's performance, with particular focus on their set-piece struggles and the ongoing poor form of key players.

The Set-Piece Struggle: A Costly Weakness

Scotland's set-piece, a crucial aspect of rugby, was woefully ineffective against Italy. The lineout, a strategic advantage, became a liability as the Italians disrupted it with ease. With locks Grant Gilchrist and Scott Cummings failing to deliver, the foundation of Scotland's game crumbled.

The Front Row's Frustrating Performance

Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, and Pierre Schoeman, usually reliable in the front row, had an off day. The scrum, a battle of strength and technique, was dominated by Italy, leaving Scotland's front row exposed and unable to gain any momentum.

Finn Russell's Form: A Cause for Concern

But here's where it gets controversial... Finn Russell, a talented fly-half, has been in poor form since November. His basic errors and lack of impact in the opening hour were a concern, and while he showed glimpses of his ability in the final 15 minutes, it was too little to turn the tide.

The Bright Spots: Individual Brilliance

Amidst the defeat, some players shone. Jack Dempsey, an absolute workhorse, scored a try and was a consistent threat. Rory Darge, the first-choice openside, showcased his breakdown skills and leadership. These players provided a glimmer of hope in an otherwise challenging game.

The Verdict: A Tough Day at the Stadio Olimpico

Scotland's player ratings reflect a tough day at the office. While some individuals performed admirably, the collective effort fell short. The set-piece struggles and key players' form issues proved costly, leading to a disappointing 18-15 defeat.

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the result; it's about learning from these setbacks and making the necessary adjustments. Will Scotland bounce back, or will this defeat spark a deeper crisis?

