Scotland Legalizes Water Cremation: A Sustainable Funeral Option (2026)

Scotland has made history by becoming the first UK country to legalize water cremations, also known as hydrolysis or aquamation. This groundbreaking development reflects a growing demand for more sustainable and environmentally friendly funeral arrangements. But here's where it gets controversial... While some see it as a gentle and eco-conscious alternative to traditional cremation or burial, others may have concerns about the process and its long-term implications. And this is the part most people miss... Water cremations replicate the natural decomposition process, but in a much shorter time frame, using a strong alkaline solution to break down the body. This leaves behind only bones, which are then dried and pulverized into white dust, ready for scattering or keeping in an urn. The Scottish government's public health minister, Jenni Minto, emphasized the personal nature of these choices, stating that hydrolysis offers a new, environmentally friendly alternative, responding to public demand for greater choice. However, Kindly Earth, the company holding exclusive rights to manufacture hydrolysis equipment in the UK, estimates it could take up to nine months before the first Scottish facility is operational. This is due to the need for funeral directors to secure planning permission and a permit from the local water authority. While hydrolysis is already legal in 28 US states, Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, and was chosen by Archbishop Desmond Tutu for his funeral in 2022, it's still a relatively new concept in the UK. Andrew Purves, the chief operations officer of William Purves Funeral Directors, an independent Scottish funeral firm, notes a growing interest in sustainability among families he works with. He believes that just as cremation has become widely accepted, hydrolysis will also gain societal acceptance over time. But will it? The question remains, and it's one that invites discussion and debate. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with this new development? Share your thoughts in the comments below.