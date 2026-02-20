Scotland in Pictures: Stunning Reader Photos (Jan 16-23) (2026)

Your Stunning Scottish Snapshots: A Week of Visual Wonders!

Ever captured a moment in Scotland that made you pause and say, "Wow!"? This past week, from January 16th to January 23rd, a collection of your incredible photographs has been gracing our screens, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Scotland through your lenses. These aren't just pictures; they're windows into the soul of this magnificent country, shared by talented individuals like Fiona Mathieson, Alan Rankin, Pete McNaught, and many more who generously contributed their artistic vision.

But here's where it gets interesting... While we're thrilled to share these visual treasures, there are a few important things to keep in mind when you're inspired to send in your own masterpieces. The BBC has specific guidelines to ensure everything is above board and respectful. Think of it as a little extra polish to make your already brilliant photos shine even brighter!

For those eager to join this gallery of Scottish splendor, simply send your images to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. We're always on the lookout for those special shots that tell a story. And when you send your photos, you're not just sharing a picture; you're agreeing to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive license to use your material. This means we can publish and share your work across various media, worldwide! And this is the part most people miss: While we get to use your amazing photos, you absolutely retain the copyright to everything you submit. Your creative ownership remains entirely yours!

Now, let's talk about responsibility. The BBC's terms and conditions are in place to protect everyone. This includes a crucial point about safety and legality. When you're out capturing those perfect shots, please, never endanger yourself or others. Avoid unnecessary risks and always, always act within the law. We also have a strict policy regarding images of children: written permission from a parent or legal guardian is absolutely mandatory for every child featured. A grandparent, aunt, or even a close friend's consent won't suffice. This is to ensure the utmost protection for our young ones.

Here's a point that might spark some debate: Some might feel that granting a license, even with retained copyright, is a complex trade-off. What are your thoughts on sharing your creative work with a broader platform? Do you believe the exposure is worth the terms, or do you see it as a potential relinquishing of control? We'd love to hear your perspectives in the comments below! What do you think about the balance between creative sharing and clear, protective guidelines? Let's discuss!