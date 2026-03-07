Scoot Henderson's Season Debut: Blazers vs Grizzlies Highlights & Analysis (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling return to the court! Scoot Henderson, the Portland Trail Blazers' rising star, is finally set to make his season debut this Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s been a long wait for fans and the team alike, as Henderson has been sidelined since September due to a torn left hamstring sustained during an offseason workout. But here’s where it gets exciting: the 2023 third overall pick is expected to bring his signature energy and skill back to the Moda Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Henderson’s absence has been felt, especially considering his impressive stats from the past two seasons, where he averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. His return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Blazers look to bolster their lineup. However, it’s not all good news—forward Deni Avdija has been ruled out for Friday’s game due to a low back strain, leaving a gap that Henderson will need to help fill.

But here’s where it gets controversial: With Henderson’s return, will the Blazers’ dynamics shift significantly, or will it take time for him to reintegrate into the team’s rhythm? And this is the part most people miss—how will his presence impact the younger players who stepped up in his absence? Could this be the turning point in the Blazers’ season, or is it too early to tell?**

As the basketball world watches, one thing is certain: Scoot Henderson’s comeback is more than just a game—it’s a moment of hope and anticipation for Portland fans. So, what do you think? Will Henderson’s return be the game-changer the Blazers need, or is there more to the story? Let us know in the comments below!