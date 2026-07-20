Scientists Finally Solve 40-Year-Old Physics Puzzle About How Things Grow (2026)

Scientists have finally cracked a 40-year-old physics conundrum, shedding light on the mysterious process of growth. The breakthrough revolves around the Kardar-Parisi-Zhang (KPZ) equation, a theory that has captivated physicists for decades. This equation posits that despite the diversity of systems, from crystal formation to population dynamics, they all adhere to a common set of rules when they grow. It's a fascinating concept that has sparked curiosity and research across various fields.

The University of Würzburg researchers made a groundbreaking discovery by experimentally proving the KPZ theory in two dimensions. This achievement is significant because it demonstrates the universality of the model, which was previously confirmed in one-dimensional systems in 2022. The challenge of studying growth in two dimensions has been a long-standing issue in physics, as it requires precise control over non-equilibrium processes that occur on extremely short timescales.

Siddhartha Dam, a postdoctoral researcher involved in the study, explains the complexity of the task: "When surfaces grow, whether it's crystals, bacteria, or flame fronts, the process is always nonlinear and random. We describe such systems as being out of equilibrium. Engineering a system to measure these processes in both space and time is incredibly challenging, especially due to their rapid nature." The Würzburg team's success in controlling a non-equilibrium quantum system in the lab is a testament to their technical prowess.

To test the KPZ theory, the researchers designed an ultracold quantum experiment using a semiconductor made of gallium arsenide. They cooled the material to an astonishing -269.15°C and stimulated it with a laser, creating unusual particles called polaritons. These polaritons, hybrids of light and matter, are short-lived and exist only under non-equilibrium conditions, making them ideal for studying rapid growth processes.

The team's experimental setup allowed them to precisely track the polaritons' location within the material. By pumping the system with light, they observed the growth of polaritons and found that it followed the KPZ model. This experimental proof was made possible by the careful engineering of the material, including the creation of a complex structure with mirror layers that trap photons inside a central quantum film.

Simon Widmann, a doctoral researcher involved in the experiments, highlights the importance of material design: "We carefully controlled the thickness of individual material layers using molecular beam epitaxy, tuning their optical properties to create highly reflective mirrors under ultra-high vacuum conditions. This level of control was crucial for demonstrating KPZ universality." The ability to fine-tune experimental parameters, such as the laser, with micrometer precision, further contributed to the success of the experiment.

The KPZ theory's experimental confirmation in two-dimensional systems is a significant milestone, as it showcases the fundamental nature of the equation for real non-equilibrium systems. Sebastian Diehl, a professor at the University of Cologne, emphasizes the importance of this achievement: "The experimental demonstration of KPZ universality in two-dimensional materials highlights the equation's fundamental role in understanding growth processes."

This breakthrough not only advances our understanding of growth but also opens up new possibilities for materials design. The ability to precisely control and engineer materials at the atomic level, as demonstrated by the Würzburg team, paves the way for innovative applications in various fields. The KPZ equation's universality and its experimental verification in two dimensions are a testament to the power of theoretical physics and its potential to shape our understanding of the natural world.