Scientists Engineer Healthier Sugar: The Future of Sweetness? (2026)

A sweet revolution is brewing in the world of food science, and it's all thanks to some clever bacteria! Say goodbye to sugar's health risks and hello to a delicious, healthier alternative.

For over a century, scientists have been on a quest to satisfy our sweet cravings without the downsides of sugar. From early artificial sweeteners to modern plant-based options, the goal has been clear: sweetness without the excess calories and health risks.

And now, researchers at Tufts University have made a significant breakthrough. In a study published in Cell Reports Physical Science, a team led by Associate Professor Nik Nair has developed a biological method to produce tagatose, a rare sugar that's almost as sweet as table sugar but with a fraction of the calories and health drawbacks.

But here's where it gets controversial... tagatose is not entirely new. It occurs naturally in tiny amounts in dairy products and certain fruits. However, due to its rarity, it has been challenging and expensive to extract and manufacture. That's where the genius of these researchers comes in.

"We wanted to solve the production problem," Nair explained. "So, we engineered bacteria to act as tiny sugar factories."

Tagatose is about 92% as sweet as sucrose but contains only a third of the calories. It's been recognized as safe by the FDA, putting it in the same category as common ingredients like salt and baking soda. But the real benefit lies in its absorption and impact on blood glucose and insulin levels.

Unlike table sugar, tagatose is only partially absorbed in the small intestine, with much of it reaching the colon where gut bacteria ferment it. This results in minimal increases in blood glucose and insulin, making it an ideal alternative for those watching their sugar intake.

And this is the part most people miss... tagatose behaves just like sugar in cooking! It provides bulk, browns during heating, and closely mimics sugar's taste and texture. This makes it an attractive option for food manufacturers looking to reduce sugar content without relying on high-intensity sweeteners that lack volume.

The key to their success lies in the bacteria. The research team engineered Escherichia coli to process glucose, a cheap and abundant sugar, into tagatose. They achieved this by reversing a natural sugar-processing route in E. coli called the Leloir pathway, which normally breaks down galactose into glucose for energy.

"The challenge was to run it backward," Nair said. And they did it by introducing a special enzyme from a slime mold, Dictyostelium discoideum, called galactose-1-phosphate-selective phosphatase or Gal1P. This enzyme's precision in favoring galactose-related compounds was the game-changer, allowing the researchers to reverse the pathway and convert glucose into galactose inside the cell.

"The key innovation was finding this slime mold enzyme and integrating it into our production bacteria," Nair added.

Once galactose was formed, a second enzyme, arabinose isomerase, converted part of it into tagatose. Early tests showed promising results, with the engineered bacteria producing more tagatose than unmodified strains when fed galactose. The real test came with glucose, where ordinary strains showed no tagatose output. By blocking glucose from normal energy use and diverting it into the new pathway, the bacteria produced up to 8.7 grams of galactose and about 1.4 grams of tagatose per liter of glucose.

The pathway's theoretical yield could reach nearly 95%, far surpassing traditional manufacturing methods that achieve only 40% to 77%. While some sugar is still needed to support cell growth, the efficiency is remarkable.

However, there's one limitation: the bacteria produce far more galactose than tagatose. To address this, the researchers tested various strategies, including adjusting temperature and sugar transport across the cell membrane. These efforts increased tagatose output by up to 1.66 times, suggesting clear paths for further optimization.

So, what do you think? Is this a sweet solution to our sugar cravings, or are there potential drawbacks we should consider? Let's discuss in the comments and explore the possibilities together!