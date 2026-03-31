Schottenheimer on Pickens' Contract Situation: 'Our Relationship Doesn't Change' (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: In the high-stakes world of professional football, relationships between coaches and players are often tested by the cold realities of contracts and business decisions. But here’s where it gets controversial—Brian Schottenheimer, now the head coach, insists that his bond with star player George Pickens remains unshaken, regardless of the looming franchise tag drama. Schottenheimer’s stance is rooted in experience; he’s navigated similar situations before, whether as a position coach, coordinator, or now at the helm. He’s seen firsthand how contract negotiations can disrupt plans, from CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott to Micah Parsons last year. Yet, he maintains, “My relationship with GP doesn’t change. It’s all part of the process—the business side of it.”

Schottenheimer’s perspective is refreshingly straightforward: he separates the professional from the personal. For instance, he casually mentions chatting with CeeDee Lamb the night before, emphasizing that these business matters don’t alter the human connections he builds with his players. And this is the part most people miss—while the franchise tag is often seen as a contentious move, it’s frequently used as a placeholder to buy time for long-term negotiations, which both the Cowboys and Pickens have expressed a preference for. If no new contract is reached by the weekend, Pickens is expected to receive the one-year, $28 million franchise tag for 2026. But don’t be surprised if he doesn’t sign it immediately; it’s more of a strategic move than a final decision.

The Cowboys have until March 3 to apply the tag to Pickens or any other player, and Schottenheimer remains confident: “This is going to play out the way it’s supposed to play out. GP loves football.” His faith in the process is backed by Pickens’ stellar 2025 season, where he earned his first Pro Bowl nod, a second-team All-Pro selection, and finished third in the NFL with 1,429 receiving yards, 93 catches, and nine touchdowns. Here’s the thought-provoking question: In a sport where contracts often overshadow camaraderie, is Schottenheimer’s approach a blueprint for maintaining team unity, or is it an idealistic stance in a cutthroat business? Let’s discuss—do you think players and coaches can truly separate business from relationships, or is it all just part of the game?