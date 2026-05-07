School's Shocking $130k Water Bill: Dunsborough Primary's Desperate Plea for Help (2026)

The Hidden Crisis of Soaring Water Costs: A Rural School’s Battle and What It Reveals About Our Priorities

When I first heard about Dunsborough Primary School’s staggering $130,000 water bill, my initial reaction was disbelief. How could a school, especially one in a rural area, be saddled with such an astronomical cost? But as I dug deeper, what emerged wasn’t just a story about water bills—it was a stark reminder of how systemic issues can quietly erode the very foundations of our communities.

The Numbers That Don’t Add Up

Let’s start with the facts, though I’ll keep them brief because, frankly, the numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. Dunsborough Primary School, located 250 kilometers south of Perth, serves around 700 students. Yet, its annual water bill has ballooned to $135,000—a figure that dwarfs the $30,000 bills of similarly sized schools nearby. What makes this particularly fascinating is the timing: the school was closed for 42 days during the December–January period, yet the bill for that time alone was $21,000.

Personally, I think this raises a deeper question: How can a school be charged so heavily for water when it’s not even in operation? It’s not just about the money; it’s about the absurdity of a system that allows this to happen.

Waterwise Efforts: A Band-Aid on a Bullet Wound

The school hasn’t been sitting idly by. They’ve implemented rainwater tanks, automatic taps, and sensor-driven watering systems. From my perspective, these are commendable efforts, but they highlight a frustrating reality: even when you do everything right, external factors can still leave you drowning in costs.

What many people don’t realize is that Dunsborough’s water supply is uniquely problematic. The school relies on a single, slow-releasing bore that meets less than 25% of its needs. This forces them to purchase higher-quality drinking water to maintain their grounds. Without it, as Vasse MP Libby Mettam pointed out, the school would be a dust bowl.

This raises a broader issue: Why are rural schools being penalized for infrastructure shortcomings? If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about water—it’s about equity. Urban schools don’t face these challenges, yet rural communities are left to fend for themselves.

The Human Cost: What’s Really at Stake

What this really suggests is that the financial burden isn’t just about paying bills—it’s about what gets sacrificed in the process. School board chair Barb Black noted that the water costs are diverting funds from student support, intervention programs, and staff development. Ground and building improvements? They’re on hold.

One thing that immediately stands out is the irony here. We talk endlessly about investing in education, yet when a school is forced to choose between water and student well-being, something is fundamentally broken. In my opinion, this is a symptom of a larger disconnect between policy and reality.

The Role of Government: Promises vs. Action

The WA government has acknowledged the issue, stating that they’re investigating. But here’s where I get skeptical: acknowledging a problem isn’t the same as solving it. The Department of Education and Water Corporation claim they’ve implemented efficiency measures, but the bills tell a different story.

A detail that I find especially interesting is the suggestion that a takeover by local supplier Busselton Water could help. But even that hinges on the government providing a not-potable supply—something they’ve yet to commit to. It feels like passing the buck, and rural schools like Dunsborough are the ones paying the price.

The Bigger Picture: A Warning Sign for Rural Communities

If there’s one thing this story has made clear to me, it’s that Dunsborough Primary School isn’t an outlier—it’s a canary in the coal mine. Rural communities across Australia are grappling with similar issues, from infrastructure neglect to skyrocketing costs.

What this really suggests is that we need a systemic rethink. Why are rural schools being left to bear the brunt of outdated water systems? Why isn’t there more innovation in water management, especially in areas where resources are scarce?

Final Thoughts: Where Do We Go From Here?

As I reflect on this story, I’m struck by how easily it could be dismissed as a local issue. But that would be a mistake. This is about priorities—about what we value as a society. Are we willing to let schools like Dunsborough Primary struggle under the weight of bureaucratic inertia, or will we demand better?

Personally, I think this is a wake-up call. It’s not just about water; it’s about equity, innovation, and the future of rural communities. If we don’t address these issues now, we’re not just failing one school—we’re failing an entire generation.

So, the next time you hear about a school’s water bill, don’t just brush it off. Ask questions. Demand answers. Because what’s happening in Dunsborough today could be happening in your community tomorrow.