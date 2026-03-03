School Delays in Franklin County & Richmond, Indiana: Heavy Fog Causes Morning Commute Chaos (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, schools across Franklin County and Richmond, Indiana, have announced delays due to unexpected heavy fog conditions. This announcement has left many parents and students in a state of uncertainty, as they navigate the challenges of navigating through the dense fog. But here's where it gets controversial... Are these delays necessary, or is it an overreaction to a temporary weather condition? And this is the part most people miss... While some may argue that the fog is a minor inconvenience, others believe that the safety of students should always be the top priority. So, what do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the decision to delay school? Share your thoughts in the comments below!