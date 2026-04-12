Schmigadoon! on Broadway: Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada & More Join the Magical Musical! (2026)

Get ready for a magical Broadway experience with Schmigadoon!, a stage adaptation that's set to take you on a whimsical journey!

This exciting production, based on the beloved Apple TV+ series, is bringing its unique brand of musical magic to the Nederlander Theatre. With an all-star cast and a talented creative team, Schmigadoon! is gearing up for its Broadway premiere, promising an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Leading the cast are the dynamic duo, Alex Brightman and Sara Chase, who will reprise their roles as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, respectively. These talented actors will be joined by an incredible ensemble, including Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada, Ivan Hernandez, and more, each bringing their own special touch to the show.

But here's where it gets even more intriguing: several cast members from the original Washington, D.C. premiere are returning! Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, and McKenzie Kurtz will be reprising their roles, adding a layer of familiarity and excitement to the Broadway production.

The show's creative team is just as impressive, with series creator Cinco Paul taking on the book, music, and lyrics. Christopher Gattelli, the series choreographer, will also be directing and choreographing, ensuring the magic of Schmigadoon! translates seamlessly to the stage.

And let's not forget the stunning design elements! Scott Pask, Linda Cho, and Tom Watson, who designed the Kennedy Center staging, will be bringing their talents to Broadway, creating a visually captivating world.

Schmigadoon!'s Broadway bow will follow the plot of the show's first season, transporting you to a mysterious world filled with Golden Age musical references and parodies. Get ready for a delightful blend of classic musical numbers and new, original songs, all brought to life by a talented cast.

Produced by Lorne Michaels and No Guarantees Productions, alongside Micah Frank, Caroline Maroney, Christine Schwarzman, and Megan O'Keefe, Schmigadoon! is a labor of love and a true celebration of musical theatre.

So, are you ready to embark on this magical journey? Get your tickets now and be a part of the Schmigadoon! Broadway experience!

And this is the part most people miss: the show's creator, Cinco Paul, has expressed his desire to bring all three seasons of Schmigadoon! to the stage. So, who knows, this Broadway production might just be the beginning of an even grander musical adventure!

What do you think? Will Schmigadoon! live up to the hype? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!