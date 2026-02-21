Schmigadoon! Broadway Cast Announcement: Meet the Talented Ensemble (2026)

Get ready for a Broadway adventure like no other—because Schmigadoon! is coming to town, and it’s bringing a cast that’s as magical as the show itself. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can a couple’s retreat to rekindle their romance really end up in a town where everyone sings, and the only way out is finding true love? Sounds like a recipe for chaos—or pure brilliance. Let’s dive in!

Today, the highly anticipated Broadway production of Schmigadoon! announced its star-studded cast, joining the previously revealed Alex Brightman and Sara Chase. Brightman and Chase will lead as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a pair of New York doctors who trade their stethoscopes for backpacks in search of a spark. Little do they know, their couples’ retreat will land them in Schmigadoon, a whimsical town straight out of a Golden Age musical. Think singing townspeople, a bridge to nowhere, and a love story that’s anything but predictable.

Now, let’s meet the quirky residents of Schmigadoon. And this is the part most people miss: Each character is a delightful mix of nostalgia and modern flair, making this show a must-see.

Ana Gasteyer (yes, the Saturday Night Live legend) steps into the role of Mildred Layton, the morally superior wife of Reverend Layton who’s always in everyone’s business. If you’ve ever wondered what happens when nosiness meets musical theater, here’s your answer.



Ann Harada, reprising her role from the Apple Original series, plays Florence Menlove, the oblivious yet dutiful wife of the town's mayor. Her performance is a masterclass in comedic timing.



Brad Oscar, a Tony Award nominee, takes on the role of Mayor Menlove, a charming leader with a secret—and a song—tucked away in his heart. Will his hidden agenda derail the town's harmony?



Isabelle McCalla shines as Emma Tate, the town's teacher and a modern woman struggling to fit into Schmigadoon's old-fashioned mold. Her journey is one of self-discovery and defiance—a refreshing twist in this musical world.



Ayaan Diop makes his Broadway debut as Carson, a lovable young resident who adds a dash of comedic charm to every scene.



Ivan Hernandez plays Doc, the town's handsome yet cold-hearted doctor. But is there more to his icy exterior than meets the eye?



Max Clayton stars as Danny Bailey, the town's bad boy with a capital T. When he sets his sights on Melissa, sparks—and trouble—fly.



McKenzie Kurtz portrays Betsy, the farmer's daughter who instantly falls for Josh. Will her love be enough to break the town's spell?



The ensemble is rounded out by a talented group of performers, including Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, and many more, each bringing Schmigadoon’s eccentric world to life.

But here’s the real question: In a town where true love is the only escape, will Josh and Melissa find their way back to each other—or will Schmigadoon’s magic tear them apart? And what does it say about modern relationships when a couple’s retreat turns into a musical adventure?

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli, with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! promises to be a theatrical event like no other. Previews begin at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4, with opening night set for April 20, and the show runs through September 6.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Micah Frank, Caroline Maroney, Christine Schwarzman, and Megan O’Keefe, this Broadway adaptation of the Award-winning Apple Original series is a love letter to musical theater—with a modern twist.

So, what do you think? Is Schmigadoon! the musical escape we all need, or is it a quirky experiment that might just miss the mark? Let us know in the comments—and don’t forget to grab your tickets before they’re gone!