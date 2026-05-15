Schalk Burger: South Africa's Absence from Super Rugby 'Lost the Plot' - Boks Unpacked Podcast (2026)

Schalk Burger, a Springboks legend, has sparked a heated debate by questioning the decision of Super Rugby Pacific CEO, Jack Mesley, to dismiss the impact of South Africa's absence from the competition. In a recent podcast, Burger, alongside fellow Springboks legend Jean de Villiers, expressed his disagreement with Mesley's statement, arguing that South Africa's presence significantly enhanced the Super Rugby experience. Burger emphasized the commercial success and fan engagement South Africa brought to the table, challenging Mesley's claim that the competition is better off without them. This controversy raises questions about the value of South Africa's involvement and the future of Super Rugby. But here's where it gets controversial... Burger and de Villiers also reflected on the decline of Super Rugby's standards over the years, attributing it to the competition's format changes and the fiscal dominance of France, England, and Japan. They believe that the once-premier club competition has lost its luster, and this has sparked a discussion about the future of rugby's traditional values. So, what do you think? Do you agree with Burger and de Villiers that South Africa's absence has negatively impacted Super Rugby, or do you side with Mesley? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let's keep the conversation going!