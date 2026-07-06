In a stunning display of Ukraine's growing military capabilities, a fleet of drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) embarked on a daring mission, flying an astonishing 500 kilometers into enemy territory. The target? The Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region, a critical fuel supply hub for the Russian army.

But here's where it gets controversial: This isn't the first time the depot has been in the crosshairs. Back in April 2024, drones had already targeted the site, but the recent attack, executed by the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center, was particularly noteworthy. According to an SBU source, the mission aimed to cripple Russia's war machine at its source, stating, "The SBU methodically targets facilities fueling the Russian army. Destroying oil depots directly hampers their combat operations and reserves." This strategic move highlights Ukraine's determination to strike at the heart of Russia's military capabilities.

The Velikiye Luki oil facility, located just 50 kilometers from the Belarusian border, is a vital distribution center for diesel, gasoline, and other petroleum products. Owned by Pskovnefteprodukt LLC, this depot became a high-value target for Ukraine's counter-offensive. The drone strikes were precise, causing at least four explosions and igniting a massive fire. Nearby businesses were evacuated as the flames raged.

Russian officials initially reported that Ukrainian drones struck an oil facility, setting a refinery ablaze hundreds of kilometers from Moscow. Russia's defense ministry claimed to have intercepted 113 Ukrainian drones, some allegedly targeting energy infrastructure. One of these drones hit the Velikiye Luki oil refinery, according to regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov, sparking a fire in an oil storage tank.

This attack is part of a broader strategy by Ukraine to target Russian oil refineries, ports, and energy infrastructure, which have been under near-daily missile and drone assaults since the full-scale invasion. These long-range strikes aim to debilitate Russia's war financing by disrupting critical supply chains.

The Kyiv Post, Ukraine's pioneering English news organization, has been at the forefront of covering these developments, providing reliable updates to a global audience. As the war rages on, the world watches with bated breath, wondering what bold moves Ukraine will make next to defend its sovereignty.