SBP's 'Go Cashless' Drive During Eid-ul-Azha: Digital Transactions Surpass PKR 34 Billion (2026)

The Cashless Eid Revolution: Beyond Numbers, A Cultural Shift

There’s something profoundly symbolic about Pakistan’s recent ‘Go Cashless’ campaign during Eid-ul-Azha. On the surface, it’s a financial success story: Rs34 billion in digital transactions across 123 cattle markets. But if you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about numbers. It’s about a cultural pivot, a quiet rebellion against the deeply ingrained habit of cash-heavy transactions in one of the most traditional sectors of the economy.

Why Cattle Markets?



What makes this particularly fascinating is the choice of cattle markets as the battleground for digital adoption. Eid-ul-Azha is a time of sacrifice, community, and, yes, commerce. Cattle markets are the epicenter of this activity, bustling with farmers, buyers, and middlemen. Historically, these markets have been cash-dominated, with stacks of rupees changing hands in chaotic, often untraceable exchanges.

Personally, I think the SBP’s decision to target these markets was genius. It’s not just about digitizing payments; it’s about challenging the status quo in a space where tradition reigns supreme. What many people don’t realize is that by bringing digital transactions to cattle markets, the SBP is essentially bridging the gap between rural economies and modern financial systems. This isn’t just a technological shift—it’s a socio-economic one.

The Mechanics of Change



One thing that immediately stands out is the sheer scale of the effort. From biometric verification to mobile banking vans, the campaign was a masterclass in accessibility. The SBP didn’t just introduce digital tools; they made them usable, even in remote areas. This raises a deeper question: How do you convince a cattle farmer who’s been dealing in cash for decades to trust a QR code?

In my opinion, the answer lies in the campaign’s human-centric approach. By deploying teams on the ground and temporarily increasing transaction limits, the SBP addressed both logistical and psychological barriers. A detail that I find especially interesting is the opening of 12,500 new bank accounts for farmers and service providers. This isn’t just about transactions; it’s about financial inclusion.

The Broader Implications



What this really suggests is that Pakistan is at a tipping point in its digital transformation journey. The sevenfold increase in transactions compared to 2025 isn’t just a statistic—it’s a vote of confidence. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Can this momentum be sustained beyond seasonal campaigns?

From my perspective, the real challenge lies in making digital payments a habit, not just a convenience. Seasonal markets are low-hanging fruit; the harder task is integrating digital payments into everyday life. This campaign has laid the groundwork, but the next steps will require addressing infrastructure gaps, cybersecurity concerns, and, most importantly, changing mindsets.

A Cultural Shift, Not Just a Financial One



If you ask me, the most significant takeaway from this campaign isn’t the Rs34 billion figure—it’s the cultural shift it represents. Pakistan is a country where cash is king, and trust in digital systems has historically been low. But the success of this initiative shows that even the most traditional sectors can adapt when the right tools and incentives are in place.

What many people don’t realize is that this isn’t just about reducing cash circulation; it’s about building a more transparent, efficient economy. Digital transactions leave a trail, which can help combat corruption and tax evasion. In a country where informal economies thrive, this could be a game-changer.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Cashless Pakistan



Personally, I’m optimistic but cautious. The ‘Go Cashless’ campaign has shown what’s possible, but sustainability will require continued investment and innovation. One area I’m particularly interested in is how this model can be replicated in other sectors—agriculture, retail, even street vending.

If you take a step back and think about it, the success of this campaign is a testament to the power of collaboration between government, banks, and communities. It’s also a reminder that technological solutions alone aren’t enough; they need to be paired with education, accessibility, and trust-building.

Final Thoughts



As I reflect on the ‘Go Cashless’ campaign, what strikes me most is its dual nature: it’s both a financial milestone and a cultural turning point. It’s about more than just transactions; it’s about reimagining how we interact with money, tradition, and technology.

In my opinion, this is just the beginning. Pakistan’s journey toward a cashless economy will be long and complex, but initiatives like this prove that change is possible. The question now is: Can we build on this momentum, or will it fizzle out once the Eid season ends? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear—the cashless revolution has begun, and there’s no going back.