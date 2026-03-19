Saving Kolkata's Trams: Melbourne Enthusiasts Fight to Preserve India's Last Tram Network (2026)

A passionate plea for the preservation of Kolkata's tram network has united tram enthusiasts from Melbourne and India. This story is a testament to the power of shared interests and the potential for global impact.

For over three decades, the Tramjatra festival has celebrated the cultural and environmental significance of trams, bringing together enthusiasts from two continents. However, the future of Kolkata's trams hangs in the balance, with the West Bengal government proposing their permanent decommissioning due to traffic congestion concerns.

"It's more than just a mode of transport; it's an integral part of our city's identity," says Deep Das, a member of the Calcutta Tram Users Association (CTUA). "If they disappear, it will feel like a part of me is gone."

But here's where it gets controversial: the proposed change has sparked an outcry, not just from locals, but also from a dedicated group of tram enthusiasts from Melbourne, led by Tramjatra founder Roberto D'Andrea.

"Jatra means journey in Bengali, and that's exactly what we've been on for over 30 years," D'Andrea explains. "We've decorated trams, performed, and shared our love for these iconic vehicles."

The Tramjatra festival is a unique celebration of the cultural significance of trams in both Melbourne and Kolkata. It brings together 'gunzels' (tram enthusiasts) from both continents, featuring performing conductors, decorated trams, and public forums.

"Melbourne loves its trams, and so do we," D'Andrea adds. "It's a special bond we share."

And this is the part most people miss: Melbourne's tram network is now 100% offset by renewable energy, thanks to two large solar farms in Victoria. Additionally, plans are underway to construct tram stops from repurposed industrial waste, showcasing a strong commitment to sustainability.

D'Andrea believes Kolkata can learn from Melbourne's approach, emphasizing the environmental benefits of trams.

"We want to share these best practices with Kolkata," he says. "Trams are a sustainable solution, especially in a city battling transport-related pollution."

Indeed, the CTUA argues that decommissioning the trams would be a step backward for environmental sustainability. Research shows that Kolkata experiences the highest levels of vehicular air pollution among major Indian cities, and several campaigns are underway to reduce emissions.

In 2019, Kolkata received a C40 Cities "Green Mobility" award for its project to electrify buses, and the mayor, Firhad Hakim, has a vision to make the city's transportation all-electric by 2030. Trams could be a key part of this vision.

But it appears trams have been overlooked as a cheap and energy-efficient public transport alternative.

"We're throwing away a valuable asset," says Sagnik Gupta, joint secretary of the CTUA.

As trams face an uncertain future in India, they are experiencing a revival globally. English cities like Manchester and Nottingham have re-established their tram networks, and cities like Helsinki and Salvador are developing new ones.

D'Andrea believes Kolkata should follow this global trend.

"There's a universal love for trams in Kolkata, and they have so many stories attached to them. I can't imagine the city without them."

The CTUA has taken legal action against the closure of the network, and the case is currently before the West Bengal courts. The future of Kolkata's trams remains uncertain, but the passion and dedication of tram enthusiasts from Melbourne and India offer a glimmer of hope.