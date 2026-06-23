Savannah Guthrie's Mother Nancy Missing: Forced Entry and Kidnapping Evidence Found (2026)

A disturbing development in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has emerged as authorities uncover signs of forced entry at her Arizona home. This revelation has added a layer of urgency to the search for the 84-year-old, who is believed to have been taken against her will. Savannah Guthrie, in a heartfelt social media post, appealed to her supporters for prayers, emphasizing her mother's deep convictions and her role as a devoted family matriarch. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the fact that Nancy Guthrie's medication is vital for her well-being, and her absence could have dire consequences. The investigation has revealed specific evidence indicating a nighttime kidnapping, with several of Nancy Guthrie's personal belongings, including her cellphone, wallet, and car, still present in the home. The motive behind this incident remains shrouded in mystery, with investigators ruling out robbery, home invasion, or kidnapping-for-ransom as potential motives. The search for Nancy Guthrie has been ongoing, with authorities utilizing drones, search dogs, and even the FBI's assistance. The homicide team's involvement and the discovery of forced entry have transformed this into a high-priority crime scene. Savannah Guthrie, who grew up in Tucson and has strong ties to the area, has been at the forefront of the search, expressing her mother's unwavering faith and resilience in the face of life's challenges. The case has captured the attention of the public, with many wondering what could have led to this tragic turn of events. As the investigation continues, the public is left with more questions than answers, and the hope that Nancy Guthrie will be found safe and sound remains at the forefront of everyone's minds.