Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Return: Searching for Missing Mom Nancy Guthrie (2026)

Nancy Guthrie's daughters return to Arizona home, seeking answers and support as their mother remains missing. The emotional reunion at the family's Tucson residence brought tears and a powerful display of solidarity. Savannah Guthrie, along with her sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, paid tribute to their mother with yellow flowers, ribbons, and a heartfelt message: 'Let Nancy Come Home.' The family's plea for help continues, with Savannah's social media post emphasizing the ongoing search for Nancy, who was last seen on January 31 and reported missing the next day. The authorities suspect a kidnapping or abduction, and the family's distress is palpable, as evidenced by the bloodstains found on the front porch. The community's response has been heartwarming, with neighbors offering support and prayers, and the family urging everyone to keep hoping and praying for Nancy's safe return.

Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Return: Searching for Missing Mom Nancy Guthrie (2026)

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