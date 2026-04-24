Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Plea: Mother Kidnapped, Family Offers Ransom (2026)

In a heartfelt video message, Savannah Guthrie is appealing for the safe return of her mother, Nancy, who mysteriously disappeared from her home last weekend, sparking significant concern.

Guthrie, a well-known host on NBC's Today Show, posted this emotional appeal on Instagram early Sunday morning, Australian time. In the video, she seems to directly communicate with those who may have kidnapped her mother, stating that she and her siblings have "received your message, and we understand."

With visible emotion, she implores, "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her," while holding hands with her brother and sister. This poignant moment underscores the family's desperation and unity in their plea.

"This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," she adds, indicating a willingness to negotiate for her mother’s safe return. This statement hints at a possible confirmation that the family has been contacted by the kidnappers, who had previously not communicated directly with them.

Earlier in the week, Guthrie recorded a similar video where she urged the kidnappers to provide undeniable proof of her mother's well-being, following reports of a ransom letter.

Authorities are actively investigating the case, believing that Nancy, who is 84 years old, was forcibly taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Police have reported signs of forced entry into her residence, and DNA analysis of blood found on her front porch has confirmed it as belonging to Nancy, raising further alarm about her safety.