Sault Teen Liz Inglis: A Rising Star in Musical Theatre and Student Leadership (2026)

Meet the Sault’s Rising Star: A Teen Who’s Stealing the Spotlight Onstage and Off—But Here’s Where It Gets Inspiring...

Boldly shining in the spotlight, one Sault Ste. Marie teen is proving that talent knows no bounds. Liz Inglis, a Grade 11 student at White Pines Collegiate, is not just a name to remember—she’s a force to be reckoned with, both in the arts and in student leadership. Whether she’s belting out tunes on stage or advocating for her peers in board meetings, Liz is leaving an indelible mark on her community. But here’s the part most people miss: her journey from a shy elementary school student to a confident leader is as captivating as her performances.

Liz’s passion for musical theatre is nothing short of electric. ‘It’s amazing,’ she told SooToday, her eyes lighting up at the memory. ‘There’s this thing called a ‘stage high’—seeing the audience laugh, smile, and connect with what you’re doing? It’s pure magic. I live for the rehearsals, the anticipation before the curtain rises, and the thrill of being on stage.’ At just 16, Liz has already trained professionally in singing at Case’s Music since 2018 and dove into acting lessons at Northern Arts Academy in 2022. Her talent? Undeniable. Her dedication? Unmatched.

But Liz isn’t just a performer—she’s a storyteller. From Newsies and Raise Your Voice at White Pines to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Rudolph: The Red-Nosed Reindeer with the West End Theatre Project, she’s brought characters to life with a depth beyond her years. Her standout role? A joint production of Les Misérables with Superior Heights students. ‘That show was something special,’ she recalls. ‘Working with students from another school brought a unique energy, and everyone poured their hearts into it. It was incredible.’

And this is where it gets controversial: In a world pushing STEM careers, Liz boldly declares her future lies in the arts. ‘I plan to be a teacher, maybe even of drama or musical theatre,’ she says. ‘If you have a passion, you owe it to yourself to chase it. It makes life richer.’ But is there room for both? Can the arts and academics coexist in a world that often prioritizes one over the other? We’ll let you decide in the comments.

Liz’s talents don’t stop at the stage. As a member of the White Pines Student Senate and one of three Algoma District School Board student trustees, she’s a voice for the voiceless. ‘It feels good to speak up for those who are too shy,’ she explains. ‘Being a trustee has opened my eyes to what’s happening beyond my school—it’s empowering.’ Her leadership journey wasn’t always easy. ‘In elementary school, I was quiet, a follower,’ she admits. ‘But high school changed everything. Joining the Student Senate in Grade 10 showed me I could make a difference.’

Inspired by teachers who bring hope to students, Liz pays it forward through the Link Crew program, which pairs senior students with Grade 9 newcomers. ‘Starting high school is scary, especially if you don’t know anyone,’ she says. ‘Link Crew made me feel welcome, and I want every freshman to feel that way. These four years shape your future—they deserve to start on a high note.’

Academically, Liz is no slouch. She’s on the honour roll, proving that artistic passion and academic excellence aren’t mutually exclusive. ‘Liz is a go-getter,’ says Kerri Braido, her teacher. ‘She’s mature, responsible, and a true leader. She’s not just a star—she’s our school’s shining beacon.’

So, what’s next for this multi-talented teen? With rehearsals underway for the West End Theatre Project’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical and a future in education on the horizon, Liz Inglis is just getting started. Her story raises a question: In a world that often asks us to choose, can we truly have it all? Share your thoughts below—we’re all ears.