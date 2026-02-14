Sault Ste. Marie Weather Update: Cold, Flurries, and Snow Squalls Ahead! (2026)

Brrr, Sault Ste. Marie! Bundle up because the next few days are going to be a chilly adventure. But here's where it gets interesting: while the temperatures are consistently cold, the weather patterns are anything but predictable. Let’s dive into what’s ahead.

Today kicks off with flurries that should taper off by noon, leaving us with mainly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of more flurries. Expect a local accumulation of about 2 cm. The wind will be blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h, making it feel closer to -17°C despite the high of -8°C. UV index? A low 1—perfect for staying indoors with a hot cocoa. And this is the part most people miss: wind chill can make it feel much colder than the actual temperature, so don’t let the -8°C fool you!

Tonight, the clouds stick around with another 40% chance of flurries, starting before morning. The wind picks up to 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h, making it feel like -16°C in the evening and a bone-chilling -23°C overnight. Low of -13°C. Controversial question: Is this the kind of weather that makes you appreciate winter’s beauty or dread the next few months? Let us know in the comments!

Thursday brings more flurries, with a risk of snow squalls late in the afternoon. Accumulation could reach 5 to 10 cm. Winds remain strong at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, before calming down early in the morning. By afternoon, the wind shifts to the west at 30 km/h. High of -10°C, but with a wind chill near -23°C, it’ll feel like a deep freeze. Fun fact: Snow squalls can reduce visibility dramatically—a good reminder to drive cautiously.

Thursday night continues with periods of snow or snow squalls, dropping to a low of -12°C. Friday stays cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of -9°C. Friday night sees similar conditions with a low of -13°C.

See Also 6 CRA Benefits Payments Coming in January 2026: What You Need to Know

Saturday remains cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -11°C. Saturday night keeps the clouds and a 40% chance of snow, with a low of -11°C. Sunday offers a slight break with a high of -4°C, but still cloudy and a 40% chance of snow. Sunday night drops to -6°C with a 40% chance of flurries.

Monday stays cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a high of -5°C. Monday night cools down to -10°C with a 60% chance of flurries. Tuesday wraps up the forecast with a high of -6°C, cloudy skies, and a 60% chance of flurries.

Thought-provoking question: With so much variability in wind chill and precipitation, how do you prepare for these unpredictable winter days? Share your tips below—we’d love to hear how you stay warm and safe!