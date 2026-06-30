Bold statement: a humble snow mound is sparking a new conversation about reviving a cherished Bon Soo tradition. And here’s where it gets controversial: will a single roadside sculpture inspire a full comeback of Bon Soo snow artistry? Now, let me retell the story in a fresh, reader-friendly way while keeping every fact intact.

A local business owner in Sault Ste. Marie is aiming to rekindle interest in the Bon Soo Winter Carnival by transforming a large snow pile near his White Oak Drive location into a lifelike sculpture of Mr. Bon Soo, the carnival’s mascot. The sight has drawn drivers to pause along the street all week, marveling at the unusual display.

Derek Nott, founder and CEO of GLM Homes Inc. (https://glmhomes.com/), remembers the pre-digital-era excitement of the Bon Soo snow sculptures. He recalls with nostalgia a moment from childhood when professional ice artists created a dinosaur sculpture that seemed extraordinary at the time, calling it the greatest thing in the world. At 48 years old, Nott now reflects on those memories as he contemplates today’s snow sculpture scene.

Nott spent part of his career abroad, running a log cabin manufacturing business in the Czech Republic for 15 years. When he returned to the Sault and founded GLM, the company began producing prefabricated structural panels for construction—and he discovered a gap between the past grandeur of Bon Soo sculptures and their present, more modest scale.

He notes that the carnival’s snow sculptures aren’t as prominent as they once were, suggesting that changes over the years may be part of a deliberate shift. Undeterred, Nott decided to apply his wood-carving skills to a practical cleanup project: he transformed a heavy snowbank in front of his business into a carving of the Bon Soo mascot, Mr. Bon Soo.

The process stretched over several days, with weather posing a major challenge. Warm days, rain, and heavy snowfall complicated the carving and carving endurance itself. Nott explains that unpredictable weather makes ice sculptures especially difficult today, as a sudden rise in temperature can cause rapid deterioration of week-and-a-half-long efforts.

Despite the hardship, he gained new appreciation for the craft that once captivated him as a child: the artistry, planning, and effort behind sculpting in cold conditions. He hopes this unofficial tribute could spark renewed interest in the tradition and possibly spark a new Bon Soo competition.

His vision? A community-driven event next year where local businesses carve their own sculptures, turning a storefront row into a seasonal gallery and a talking point for residents and visitors alike.

The public has reacted with curiosity and engagement. People have been driving by, stopping to look, and lingering to take in the sculpture’s details throughout the week. Even Mr. Bon Soo himself paid a visit on Monday, creating a memorable moment that underscored the project’s symbolic connection to the carnival.

What do you think about reviving the Bon Soo snow sculpture tradition? Should there be an annual competition inviting businesses to showcase their carving skills, or should the focus stay on smaller-scale displays? Share your thoughts in the comments and tell us if you’d participate in a future Bon Soo sculpture contest.