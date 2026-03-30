A Mother's Heartbreak: The Shocking Reality of Saudi Executions

In a heart-wrenching story, a mother shares her grief over the execution of her son, Essam al-Shazly, in Saudi Arabia's unprecedented surge of capital punishment. For four years, she was his sole connection to the outside world, offering comfort during their daily calls. But the harsh reality of the kingdom's justice system would soon shatter her hopes.

'A Horrifying Surge': Under the rule of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia witnessed a record-breaking 356 executions in a single year, primarily targeting impoverished foreigners for non-violent drug offenses. Shazly's mother believed he would escape this fate, but her hopes were dashed when he was sentenced to death for a minor drug offense.

The Shocking Arrest: Shazly, a fisherman, was found near a floating car tire containing drugs in the Red Sea. His mother claims he was coerced into smuggling and forced to confess by Saudi officials. Despite his confession's inconsistencies, he was executed, leaving his mother devastated and questioning the justice system.

The Dark Side of Saudi Arabia's Image: While the kingdom hosts major events like the 2034 World Cup, the execution of hundreds of foreigners for minor drug crimes remains largely unnoticed. Families struggle to afford legal representation, and human rights groups criticize the deeply flawed trials and confessions extracted under torture.

A Mother's Final Words: Shazly's mother recalls his prophetic dream of escaping death, but his appeal was denied. He spent his final days in a notorious prison, deprived of sunlight. She mourns not only his loss but also the lack of closure, as Saudi Arabia doesn't return the bodies of the executed or disclose burial locations.

Controversial Justice: Saudi officials defend their actions, citing the harm drugs inflict on society. But critics argue that the harsh penalties, especially for minor offenses, are excessive and unjust. The question remains: Is Saudi Arabia's approach to drug crimes fair and proportionate, or does it cross the line into human rights violations?