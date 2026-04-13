Satou Sabally's Rise: From Oregon Star to WNBA All-Star with Phoenix Mercury (2026)

From College Sensation to Mercury All-Star: The Inspiring Journey of Satou Sabally



Satou Sabally’s transition from a standout college player to an All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury is a compelling story that showcases her remarkable talent. Before the onset of the 2025 season, the Mercury made a strategic move to acquire her, and she didn’t disappoint. During that season, Sabally delivered impressive numbers, averaging 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Her debut season with the Mercury kicked off on a high note, where she achieved a personal best in their opening match against the Seattle Storm, leading her team to an 81-59 victory. In that game, she scored 27 points and contributed significantly with six rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a steal. This performance not only highlighted her scoring abilities but also demonstrated her all-around game.

Since joining the league in 2020, Sabally has been a formidable presence on the court, building on her exceptional skills that she honed during her time at the University of Oregon. In her freshman year there, she had a solid start, averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and a steal per game. However, it was her sophomore year that truly showcased her potential; she stepped up her game, averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, two assists, and 1.4 steals, solidifying her status as a top player.

Throughout her three years at Oregon, Sabally maintained an average of 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists, and 1.2 steals. Her final collegiate season was particularly noteworthy as she received the prestigious Cheryl Miller Award, which honors the top small forward in women’s basketball.

Her exceptional performances have etched her name into several all-time lists at Oregon. Notably, she ranks seventh in defensive rebounds with a total of 411, while Jillian Alleyne holds the record with an impressive 1,109 defensive rebounds. Furthermore, Sabally stands ninth in career field goals for her school, having made 532 shots, trailing only behind Ruthy Hebard, who made 987 field goals. Another notable mention is Sabrina Ionescu, who was selected right before Sabally in the 2020 WNBA Draft and ranks second on this list with 905 made field goals. Today, Ionescu is recognized as one of the premier players in the WNBA.

Sabally's legacy continues with her scoring accomplishments, as she accumulated a total of 1,508 points during her college career, placing her sixth on the all-time scoring list at Oregon. Ionescu once again leads this category with an impressive 2,562 points.

The athlete affectionately referred to as the "Unicorn" has consistently demonstrated her star potential, both in college and now in the WNBA. Her ability to deliver strong performances is a testament to her hard work and dedication to the sport.

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