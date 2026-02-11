Satellite Pollution Solution: Make Them Indestructible! | Space Tech (2026)

A Solution to Satellite Pollution? Make Them Indestructible

The sky is not the limit for satellite pollution. Each year, thousands of satellites at the end of their life fall toward Earth, burning up in the atmosphere. In their wake, they leave a trail of chemicals behind that depletes the ozone layer over time. This is a growing concern as humans launch more satellites than ever before, increasing the environmental consequences.

The current approach, 'Design for Demise', aims to break satellites apart upon reentry, limiting the threat of space junk. However, this strategy may not be the best solution. Researchers from European company MaiaSpace, a subsidiary of ArianeGroup that builds launch vehicles, propose a new idea: 'Design for Non-Demise'. They argue that satellites designed to survive reentry could help protect the atmosphere from our space robots.

In a recent paper, MaiaSpace staffers Antoinette Ott and Christophe Bonnal suggest a new end-of-life strategy for satellites. Their solution comes with challenges, notably the risk of debris falling to the Earth. However, finding the right path forward will depend on weighing the dangers of both strategies.

Chemical junk

Pollution from reentering satellites has become an increasing threat to the upper atmosphere, particularly the ozone layer in the stratosphere. When satellites burn up during reentry, they produce tiny particles of aluminum oxide. These oxides catalyze destructive reactions between ozone and atmospheric chlorine, depleting the natural radiation shield. A 2024 study found that a typical 550-pound satellite could generate about 66 pounds of aluminum oxide nanoparticles when it burns up in the atmosphere. The study showed that a growing number of reentering satellites contributed to a shocking eightfold increase in harmful oxides in Earth’s atmosphere over six years.

Keeping it together

The new research suggests a 'Design for Non-Demise' approach might be the better option. Engineers would design satellites capable of surviving the superheated plunge through Earth’s atmosphere. The authors of the paper suggest that the satellites would undergo a controlled reentry maneuver to minimize the risk of falling space debris on inhabited areas on the ground. If a non-demise approach becomes the norm, it’s likely to mean higher costs for satellite operators. Their spacecraft would need to be hefty enough to survive reentry, and likely require propulsion systems and fuel to ensure that the satellites land somewhere deep in the Pacific Ocean, far from land or people.

The researchers wrote in the paper, 'Space object designing now face a question: should a vehicle be engineered to burn up completely, implying that surviving debris might increase casualty risk, or should it aim to minimize particle and gas emissions into the atmosphere, thereby limiting long-term environmental damage?'