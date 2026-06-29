Saskatchewan Roughriders Sign Global Kicker Alex Hale - Former Packers & OSU Star (2026)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made a bold move by signing Alex Hale, a former Green Bay Packers kicker, to their roster. This decision is particularly intriguing, as it showcases the team's willingness to explore unconventional paths to strengthen their position. Hale's journey to the NFL is an interesting one, and his signing raises several questions and insights worth exploring.

A Unique Path to the NFL

What makes Hale's story captivating is his non-traditional route to the NFL. As an undrafted free agent, he signed with the Packers in August 2024, only to be released a year later in July 2025. This experience highlights the challenges faced by players who don't fit the typical mold of a college football star. Many NFL teams prioritize players with proven track records from top-tier college programs, leaving undrafted free agents like Hale with fewer opportunities. However, Hale's resilience and determination to prove himself cannot be understated.

A Kicker with Impressive Statistics

Hale's time at Oklahoma State University was marked by impressive kicking statistics. During his senior season in 2023, he ranked first in the FBS with 2.08 made field goals per game and sixth among kickers with 9.0 points per game. His 27 field goals in a single season tied the school record and his performance against Kansas State on October 6, 2023, was particularly noteworthy. These achievements demonstrate Hale's ability to perform under pressure and his consistency in high-stakes situations. However, what makes his statistics even more impressive is the fact that he achieved these feats while also handling kickoff duties, showcasing his versatility and adaptability.

The Roughriders' Strategic Move

The Saskatchewan Roughriders' decision to sign Hale is a strategic one. With a need for a reliable kicker, the team is taking a calculated risk by giving Hale a chance. This move could pay off if Hale can replicate his successful college performances in the CFL. It also sends a message to other undrafted free agents that the Roughriders are open to giving them a chance to prove themselves. However, it remains to be seen whether Hale can transition from the NFL to the CFL, and this uncertainty adds an element of intrigue to the story.

The Future of Kicking in the CFL

Hale's signing raises a deeper question about the future of kicking in the CFL. With a need for reliable kickers, teams like the Roughriders are constantly on the lookout for hidden gems. Hale's signing could inspire other teams to explore similar paths and potentially open up new opportunities for undrafted free agents. However, it also raises the question of whether the CFL should consider implementing a more structured system for signing undrafted free agents, similar to the NFL.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the Saskatchewan Roughriders' decision to sign Alex Hale is a bold and strategic move. It showcases the team's willingness to take risks and explore unconventional paths to strengthen their roster. Hale's impressive statistics and unique journey to the NFL make him an intriguing addition to the Roughriders. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, the CFL and its fans can only hope that he succeeds and inspires others to follow similar paths. This story is a testament to the power of determination and the potential for undrafted free agents to make a significant impact in professional football.