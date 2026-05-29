Sars Aims to Collect R44bn from Avoiders with State Contracts (2026)

In a bold move, South Africa's tax authority, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), has set its sights on collecting an impressive R44 billion in undisputed debt from taxpayers with government contracts. This initiative, led by the newly appointed commissioner, Johnstone Makhubu, aims to ensure that those benefiting from state contracts are also contributing to the country's tax system.

The Strategy

Makhubu's approach is straightforward: target the R44 billion in outstanding tax owed by entities with active government contracts. By working closely with provincial treasuries and the National Treasury, SARS plans to intercept payments due to these entities and recover the tax debt before it's paid out. This strategy not only ensures compliance but also sends a strong message about the importance of tax payment.

Unintended Consequences and Delinquent Directors

However, Makhubu acknowledges that this strategy could have unintended consequences, such as employees not receiving their salaries due to the actions of company directors. To address this, SARS is willing to enter into payment arrangements. Additionally, a new strategy targets delinquent directors who have been involved with multiple companies incurring tax debts. These directors may face restrictions on their ability to run companies and serve as directors in the future.

Political Sensitivity and Autonomy

The commissioner's comments on the tax affairs of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm highlight the political sensitivity of tax issues. Despite MK party MP Des van Rooyen's concerns, Makhubu maintains that SARS has reviewed the relevant documents and will uphold the autonomy and independence of the tax authority. This commitment to impartiality is crucial in maintaining public trust.

Economic Challenges and Funding Needs

The current economic climate, marked by disruptions due to the US-Israel war with Iran, higher inflation, and interest rates, poses challenges for SARS's revenue collection targets. MPs have expressed support for SARS's plea for more funding, recognizing the need to close the tax gap, estimated at R350 billion to R450 billion. SARS's debt book stands at approximately R650 billion, with a significant portion considered collectable.

Modernization and Leadership Commitment

Commissioner Makhubu assures that SARS will continue the trajectory set by his predecessor, Edward Kieswetter, to build a solid and stable tax authority. This includes accelerating the modernization project and ensuring the organization gets the basics right. SARS estimates it needs R7.5 billion to R10 billion over the next seven to ten years for modernization. Several leaders within the organization have pledged to undergo lifestyle audits, demonstrating their commitment to transparency and accountability.

Conclusion

In my opinion, SARS's aggressive approach to tax collection from state contractors is a necessary step to ensure fairness and compliance. While there may be challenges and unintended consequences, the overall strategy seems well-thought-out and aligned with the organization's commitment to modernization and stability. It will be interesting to see the impact of these measures on South Africa's tax system and the broader economy.