Sarpaneva Stardust Pluto & Mars: Unveiling the 2026 Limited Editions | Luxury Watch Review (2026)

Step into the captivating world of Stepan Sarpaneva, the independent Finnish watchmaker who has carved a unique path in the industry. With a distinct approach rooted in Nordic aesthetics, mechanical integrity, and captivating narratives, Sarpaneva has crafted a collection that blends traditional watchmaking with bold originality. From the iconic Korona case design to expressive moon displays, each timepiece tells a story.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Sarpaneva's latest addition, the Stardust series, celebrates the brand's 20th anniversary with a twist. For 2026, the Stardust line expands with two limited editions, the Stardust Pluto and Stardust Mars, each a study in material, texture, and mood.

Both Pluto and Mars share the signature Korona case, crafted from high-grade Finnish Outokumpu stainless steel, with a compact 42mm diameter and a well-proportioned 10.4mm thickness. The screw-down crown at 4 o'clock and 100m water resistance ensure durability and precision. However, it's the openworked dial construction that sets these timepieces apart.

Pluto boasts a silvered, matte base dial with a frost-like glow, paired with blue two-tone hands filled with luminous material. In contrast, Mars exudes warmth with its red gold-plated matte base dial and black two-tone hands. Each version is a masterpiece of hand-finished stainless steel components and Swiss Super-LumiNova, with stencilled numerals on the hours ring.

Powering these editions is a modified Chronode P.1003 calibre, offering a smooth 28,800 vibrations/hour and a generous 60-hour power reserve. The automatic movement displays hours, minutes, and small seconds at 10 o'clock. Through the sapphire caseback, you'll admire the rhodium-finished movement and Sarpaneva's signature Moonface rotor, mounted on a ceramic ball bearing.

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These watches are delivered on a luxurious handmade Sarpaneva leather strap with a stainless steel pin buckle. For those who prefer a bracelet, the optional Moonbridge steel bracelet is available for an additional cost. Each version is limited to just 20 pieces and priced at EUR 16,500 (excluding VAT). The Moonbridge bracelet pictured on the Stardust Pluto is an optional upgrade available for both models, adding EUR 2,500 (excl. VAT) to the price.

So, which will you choose: the cool, frosty allure of Pluto or the warm, radiant charm of Mars? And this is the part most people miss: these timepieces are not just about aesthetics; they're a testament to Sarpaneva's mechanical honesty and narrative craftsmanship.

For more details, visit StudioSarpaneva.com.

Technical Specifications:

- Case: 42mm x 10.4mm x 46mm lug-to-lug, high-grade Outokumpu stainless steel, brushed and polished

- Dial: Four-part stainless steel, hand-finished, DLC coated, Swiss Super-LumiNova (four colors)

- Movement: Modified Chronode P.1003, automatic, 28,800vph, 60h power reserve, small seconds, rhodium-plated

- Strap/Bracelet: Handmade Sarpaneva leather strap, optional Moonbridge steel bracelet (+ EUR 2,500, excl. VAT)

- Availability: Limited to 20 pieces per version

- Price: EUR 16,500 (excl. VAT)

What's your take on these unique timepieces? Do you find the Stardust series a captivating blend of tradition and innovation? Share your thoughts in the comments!