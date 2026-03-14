Sardinia's Griffon Vultures: From Near Extinction to Conservation Success (2026)

Imagine an entire species teetering on the edge of oblivion, its existence hanging by a thread. This was the grim reality for Sardinia’s griffon vultures just over a decade ago. But here’s where it gets inspiring: today, these majestic scavengers are soaring back from the brink, thanks to one of Italy’s most remarkable conservation triumphs. From a mere 60 individuals clinging to survival in 2014, the island now boasts over 500 griffon vultures, a testament to what dedicated efforts can achieve.

And this is the part most people miss: the griffon vulture’s near-extinction wasn’t just a loss for biodiversity—it threatened the very health of Sardinia’s ecosystem. These birds play a vital role as nature’s clean-up crew, disposing of carcasses and preventing the spread of dangerous diseases. Yet, their decline was fueled by a silent killer: toxic food sources. Pesticides, chemicals, and lead shot from hunted animals like wild boar inadvertently poisoned the vultures, pushing them toward extinction. Adding insult to injury, they were also targeted by direct culling, despite posing no threat to humans or livestock.

Enter the game-changers: the ‘Life Under Griffon Wings’ and ‘Life Safe for Vultures’ projects. Funded by the European Commission and backed by partners like the University of Sassari and the Vulture Conservation Foundation, these initiatives launched a multi-pronged rescue mission. Feeding stations, known as carnai, were established to provide safe, regular meals. Power lines, once deadly traps, were made safer to prevent electrocutions. Hunters were educated on the use of lead-free ammunition, drastically reducing poisoning cases. But here’s where it gets controversial: while these efforts have been wildly successful, some argue that reintroducing vultures from Spanish rescue centers—like the 15 individuals brought from Barcelona earlier this year—could disrupt local ecosystems. What do you think? Is this a necessary step for species recovery, or a risky gamble?

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Beyond survival, the goal is ambitious: to expand the griffon vulture’s range across the entire island, reconnecting northern populations with new nesting sites in the south. The latest census shows promising results—a 21% population increase since 2024, with colonies spreading beyond their traditional stronghold in Bosa. Even more encouraging, breeding pairs and fledged young are on the rise, and reintroduced birds are successfully pairing with native Sardinian vultures. Fiammetta Berlinguer, scientific director of Safe for Vultures, calls these numbers a ‘testament to hope.’

This story isn’t just about saving a species—it’s about restoring balance to an entire ecosystem. But it also raises questions: Can we truly undo the damage we’ve caused? And how far should we go to intervene in nature’s course? Share your thoughts below—let’s keep this conversation soaring.