Sarah Sze: Exploring the Teetering Edge of Art | Feel Free Exhibition at Gagosian Beverly Hills (2026)

Sarah Sze's 'Feel Free' at Gagosian Beverly Hills: A Journey Through Flux and Orientation

The renowned artist Sarah Sze presents a captivating exhibition, 'Feel Free', at Gagosian Beverly Hills, featuring a concise yet impactful collection of 13 artworks, including 11 paintings and two video installations. Sze's work is characterized by her unique approach to collage, where she transforms landscapes into intricate canvases that challenge viewers' perceptions.

The Art of Teetering

Sze's paintings are substantial, measuring up to 8ft by 16ft, and their intricate details demand close inspection. The artist arranges the space with meticulous care, creating a holistic experience that unfolds over time. Sze's interest in architecture and spatial planning is evident, as she aims to provide an immersive journey for viewers.

Landscape as a Canvas

In her work, Sze utilizes landscapes as a general framework for organizing her canvas, but she then modifies them to create a familiar yet fresh experience. She explains, 'I wanted there to be just enough so that you're constantly reading it as a landscape, but you're still having to put it together.' The goal, she adds, is to engage viewers in an active dialogue with the artwork.

Challenging Contemporary Perspectives

Sze's inspiration stems from contemporary society's overwhelming influx of images and videos, as well as the proliferation of AI deepfakes and misinformation. She reflects, 'We've become preoccupied with images outside of our eyes, and it's challenging to navigate a world that constantly feels like it's shifting.' Her works encourage viewers to actively orient themselves within the images, questioning the reliability of information.

Chromatic Harmony and Movement

The six paintings are characterized by their chromatic harmony, featuring dusk and dawn colors like ultramarines, lavenders, pastel yellows, and icy blues. bursts of light create a celestial effect, while subtle touches, such as hands spreading a deck of cards or a shadowy fox, add depth. Broad, jagged vertical bands and skinny lines burst at all angles, resulting in a contradiction of movement and restfulness.

Teetering on the Edge of Perception

Sze's artistic vision is encapsulated in the idea of teetering, where viewers are constantly disoriented and then reoriented. She states, 'A work of art is finished when everything teeters. I want this perfect tension, where everything is on a tightrope.' This concept is further explored in her video installation, 'Sleepers', which draws from personal experiences of near-drowning and the intimacy of watching her daughters sleep.

Video Installation: Sleepers

In 'Sleepers', Sze captures her own breathing while running, translating it into the installation's grounding element. The video recordings of her daughters sleeping provide a glimpse into motherhood and the fleeting moments of calm and closeness. Sze explains, 'There's a real intimacy and tenderness in seeing someone else asleep, their vulnerability, and your inability to engage in their world.'

Challenging Everyday Perspectives

Sze's inspiration for 'Feel Free' also stems from 19th-century figures like Eadweard Muybridge and Étienne-Jules Marey, whose studies of animal movement revolutionized people's understanding of the world. She highlights their use of images to prove physical phenomena, sharpening our perception. Sze's goal is to challenge audiences to view everyday images differently, encouraging a deeper exploration of the world around us.

Creative Process and Pleasure

The creation of 'Feel Free' brought immense pleasure to Sze, who found a flow state in the process. She explains, 'There was a lot of pleasure in making the work. I enjoyed it, and I think that joy comes through in the pieces. I did strange things, and one thing led to the next, and I trusted the process.' Her intention was to meld the videos and paintings seamlessly.

Unveiling the Creative Process in Art

Sze's paintings, through their deconstruction and reconstruction, reveal that our view of the world is a creative process influenced by the images we constantly absorb. She states, 'That becomes a subject of the show, how an artwork can be a way to see the world and an active way of seeing how we construct images.' The exhibition aims to activate this idea, inviting viewers to explore the treasure trove of memories within their own minds.

Exhibition Details

'Sarah Sze: Feel Free' is on display at Gagosian Beverly Hills until February 28th, offering a unique and thought-provoking experience for art enthusiasts.