Sarah Pidgeon, the actress who stars in FX's upcoming series 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette', made a stylish appearance at the New York City premiere. Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, Pidgeon donned a look from Matthieu Blazy's pre-fall 2026 collection, paying homage to the Art Deco movement with its diamond-shaped bodice and 1930s-inspired silhouette. The dress featured beaded detailing, a drop waist, and a playful skirt with a soft turquoise plumage. Pidgeon completed the look with black trousers and pointed-toe black pumps, while her hair and makeup were styled by David von Cannon and Shayna Goldberg, respectively. Blazy, the new artistic director of Chanel, debuted his first Métiers d'Art collection in New York City's subway system, showcasing a fusion of eras and styles, from 1920s beehive hairdos to '80s power suiting. The series, executive produced by Ryan Murphy, chronicles the relationship of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette in the 1990s and debuts on FX and Hulu on February 12. But here's where it gets controversial... Some may argue that the series' portrayal of the couple's relationship may not be historically accurate. What do you think? Sound off in the comments!
Sarah Pidgeon's Chanel Look at JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Premiere | Fashion Review (2026)
References
- https://wwd.com/footwear-news/shoe-trends/julia-fox-marc-jacobs-platform-boots-1238557348/
- https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/sarah-pidgeon-chanel-love-story-premiere-1238537841/
- https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/a70225969/bulgari-icons-collection/
- https://wwd.com/runway/fall-2026/new-york/campillo/review/
- https://wwd.com/runway/fall-2026/new-york/proenza-schouler/review/
- https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/alexa-yarnell-and-owen-huelsbeck-wedding
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