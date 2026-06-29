Sarah Larcombe's Inspiring Paraclimbing Comeback After Devastating Injuries (2026)

Sarah Larcombe's incredible comeback story in the world of paraclimbing is a testament to her resilience and determination. This remarkable athlete's journey back to the top after devastating injuries is both inspiring and eye-opening.

In June, Sarah found herself hanging from a wall at an Australian climbing team camp. Exhausted and unable to continue, she released herself, relying on the familiar support of the rope and harness. But this time, something felt amiss.

"I fell, and the tears just flowed. I couldn't stop crying for a good 15 minutes, and I honestly didn't know why I was so upset," Sarah recalled. Little did she know, the answer lay in an incident that had occurred five months prior.

Flashback to February, at Dyurrite in western Victoria. Sarah was in a similar position, but this time, she was suspended more than 50 meters above the Wimmera plains. She was attempting the Kachoong route on Mount Arapiles, a challenging climb with an overhanging section that requires extreme body positions.

The orange quartzite rock framed her ascent, and the dried bed of Mitre Lake provided a stunning backdrop. It was a picturesque setting, often captured in photographs of chalk-covered thrill-seekers.

Claire Williams, photographer and editor of Vertical Life Magazine, was there with Sarah that day. However, she now says her days of photographing this famous line are over, given the events that unfolded.

"That was the second time I witnessed Sarah attempt this route, and I think it might be the last, considering what happened," Claire shared.

Sarah 'cruised' the bottom part of the route, with her climbing buddies watching intently. She successfully navigated the roof section, a feat she had accomplished a few times before. But as she tried to find a spot to clip in her quickdraw before tackling the headwall, things took a turn.

She had fallen from the lip during previous attempts, but this time, her success became her downfall. The further she progressed, the more she distanced herself from her last point of protection, increasing the risk.

"I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I think I slipped," Sarah explained. Her arms, already fatigued from lactic acid buildup, couldn't support her full body weight, and momentum carried her out into the open.

As she swung back towards the wall, her rope pivoted around the last clip, and Sarah came flying back, making impact with the heel of her left foot. She was upside down, unable to brace herself properly, and her extended leg took the full force of the fall.

It was a brutal fall, but for elite climbers, it's a familiar cycle: climb, fall, learn, and climb again. But this time, the consequences were severe.

"I thought it was just a twisted ankle, so I sat there for a while, trying to gather myself. I even told my belayer I felt okay and wanted to try again. But when I tried to stand, I couldn't," Sarah recalled.

Claire noticed that Sarah was in pain but remained stoic. "She didn't show it, but it was clear she was uncomfortable. Her pain tolerance is incredible," Claire said.

As the day's photography work was done, Claire joined the team tasked with getting Sarah off the mountain, a challenging task given the terrain and Sarah's injury.

"I kept her spirits and blood sugar up with some lollies and water while her belayer carried her off the mountain in a firefighter's carry. It was a painful and precarious journey," Claire remembered.

Finally back at the campsite, Sarah was able to borrow some ice packs and crutches. She was then transported to a hospital in Horsham, initially reporting her pain as a 3/10.

"I thought it was just a sprain, so I was eating Shapes in the waiting room, thinking I'd get some painkillers and be back on the road. But then they put me in a neck brace, and I was immobilized for 48 hours," Sarah said.

The extent of her injuries became clear: a broken heel, tibia, and L2 vertebra in her lower back. After two nights in Horsham, she was flown to The Alfred in Melbourne, where she underwent surgery to have plates and pins inserted into her knee. She was discharged a few days later, beginning her long road to recovery.

Breaking her 'meat leg,' her only biological leg, presented a unique challenge. It wasn't the first time Sarah had faced the task of healing her 'meat leg,' as she calls it.

During her first climbing session in her new climbing shoes, Sarah was flung from the wall while bouldering just a few meters off the ground in a gym. The fall was unexpected, and she landed hard on straight knees, breaking her ankle.

Her doctor described it as "the most simple break you could possibly have." But for a right leg amputee, any injury to the opposite leg is devastating.

When Sarah inquired about physiotherapy and rehabilitation, her doctor's response was dismissive, telling her she wouldn't need it. Three weeks later, she could walk again, but the memory of trying to stand on her tiptoes in the kitchen and failing to support her body weight stuck with her.

This experience taught Sarah the importance of advocating for herself and being proactive in her healthcare. She sought out her own physiotherapist and paid out of pocket to start her rehabilitation anew.

An email arrived shortly after her fall from Kachoong, offering her the top level of support from the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) as a 'podium' level athlete. This support, along with backing from the Victorian Institute of Sport, helped cover the costs and planning for her rehab.

Sport Climbing Australia invited her to a team camp in May as a morale booster, but taking a climber who can't even touch a hold to a wall is akin to torture. By the next camp in June, Sarah felt physically ready but was unaware of the mental scars.

"You can track your physical progress in the gym, but it's much harder to gauge your mental state. I didn't realize I hadn't processed the mental and emotional trauma from the Kachoong accident until that first team training camp," Sarah explained.

The routine fall at the camp brought her to tears, a sign that she wasn't emotionally ready to climb again. "It was a blessing in disguise that it happened in a safe environment," she added.

From that point on, Sarah focused on ensuring she was mentally and emotionally prepared to return to the wall. The NSW state championships gave her a taste of competition climbing, and just in time, as she was set to compete in the world championships in Seoul, South Korea, a month later.

Almost seven months after her painful fall on Mount Arapiles and four months since she started climbing again, Sarah was ready to face her long-time French rival, Lucie Jarrige. But tonsillitis struck, and she spent most of her warm-up time for the finals flat on her back, icing her throat.

Despite still struggling with prolonged sitting or walking long distances, Sarah won her second silver medal, finishing just 4.5 moves behind the six-time world champion. "My recovery was quick, almost miraculous, but it was a result of hard work and support, not a miracle," she said.

Next year, Sarah will compete in three more World Cups, followed by the world championships in 2027 and the sport's debut at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles. She hopes to not only close the gap with Jarrige but surpass her and stand on the top step of the podium.

As for Kachoong, Sarah has no plans to attempt it again anytime soon. "People ask me all the time if I've done it yet, which is insane. I'm looking forward to getting back on the rock, finding joy in outdoor climbing, and spending time with my friends. Kachoong is in my future, but not anytime soon," she said.

Sarah's journey is a reminder that sometimes, the biggest battles are fought within, and overcoming mental and emotional hurdles can be just as important as physical recovery.