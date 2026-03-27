Sarah J. Maas Grilled About ACOTAR 6 on 'Call Her Daddy' – Exclusive Clip & Fan Theories! (2026)

The literary world is buzzing with anticipation as a beloved author teases her next move. Sarah J. Maas, the mastermind behind the enchanting 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' series, has fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting news of the sixth installment, ACOTAR 6. But will she reveal all on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast?

In a tantalizing Instagram post last July, Maas hinted at the completion of the ACOTAR 6 draft, sending her devoted readers into a frenzy. The post, featuring an arrow or perhaps a '6-8' symbol, sparked intense speculation. And now, the wait is almost over! On March 4th, Maas will grace the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, leaving fans with a mix of excitement and curiosity.

But here's where it gets intriguing. In an exclusive clip shared with USA Today, Cooper delves into the mystery, questioning Maas about the cryptic post that sent shockwaves through the online community. Will Maas spill the beans on the podcast? Or will she keep us guessing?

The anticipation has been building for years, with fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the ACOTAR saga. The series, which began in 2015, has captivated readers with its five captivating books, each more enthralling than the last. And with the last book released five years ago, the thirst for more is real.

As the clock ticks towards the podcast release, fans are already placing bets on which character will take center stage in ACOTAR 6. Will it be Elain, Mor, Lucien, or Nesta? The possibilities are endless, and the excitement is palpable.

Stay tuned to 'Call Her Daddy' for the big reveal, and get ready for a wild ride into the Maasverse. But beware; the truth might be more surprising than you think. And this is the part most people miss—will Maas' announcement live up to the hype? You'll have to listen to find out!

What do you think Maas will announce on the podcast? Do you have any theories about ACOTAR 6? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss!